JBL Quantum Stream Wireless Lightning (Quick Look) - Plug and Play

This is a low-latency dongle designed to ensure that your streamed audio is clear and works without a hitch even at distances of up to 100 metres.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.When I record EVR videos, I usually use a DJI mic.More specifically the DJI mic 2, which comes in this very nice little go more kit if you want."
"It comes in this pretty massive case, which is like a massive pair of airpods.It feels great, it's a great way to store all of these within itself and keep all of the things that you're going to need for the recording within one simple frame, where they also recharge from a larger case battery, meaning that it's probably going to be close to charged whenever you want to use them."
"But there is a problem with the DJI mic 2, that for a lot of aspiring creators that just want some footage out in the wild and don't necessarily have a place where they can sit with a microphone, boomer arm, and stream, well, this is prohibitively expensive.This is close to $400, which is just a lot of money if you're starting out and you just want something that's very simple."
"Furthermore, the DJI mic 2 is very easy to set up, but it also has a whole host of features that is very much meant for pros or semi-pros, but at least what you would call advanced features.So what to do?Well, you could buy this."
"Now these look like an AirPods equivalent from JBL.They make these, you know, TWS AirPods competitors, which have very similar cases, but it's not actually that.This is called the Quantum Stream Wireless."
"This is a USB Type-C edition.You can get one specifically with a lightning receiver if you have an older iPhone or either one of those iPhones that don't have USB Type-C.But this is the USB Type-C version, and the general thing is that this is not a pair of AirPods."
"This is like a DJI mic, a little clip-on microphone.Now I was pretty surprised to learn that there's only one of these, meaning that conversational audio is not really designed to be captured with this.This is very much something that is meant for you to lone wolf."
"I mean, I just checked Google and it seems like you can buy them separately and then just basically pair them directly to the receiver, but be that as it may, this is the kit that is being sent out and this is the kit that is mainly being sold.So that's one major disadvantage to something like the DJI Mic 2, the Rode Wireless Pro, or even Rode Wireless Go 2."
"Essentially that means that, well, you might not think that you're going to need two-way dialogue from your audio equipment system, but you might sometime out in the future.But if it is something that you're going to need right here, right now, and you know that you'll be the one doing the talking, well, then this is pretty cool."
"Because if there is one thing this is, is that it is so much cheaper than this.In Denmark, it's around a thousand kroner, meaning that it's probably going to cost you $120, $130.So it's borderlining on a third of this one's price."
"And it's a hell of a lot cheaper as well than the Rode alternatives that a lot of small-time creators start using very quickly when they start recording audio out in the field.Because I would say that while this is part of the Quantum series, meaning that it seemingly is about gaming, I can't really see a gaming scenario short of being on a showroom floor when you want to interview or talk directly to the camera, that it would be interesting."
"Because in a streaming setting, you would probably want a capsule-style condenser microphone on a boomer arm that just records a bigger and larger amount of audio.So in order to sort of better push this sort of my-first-recording-travel-microphone narrative, it is, as I said, cheaper, and it's also totally plug-and-play."
"No basic setup is needed.You can do some gain adjustments, which you probably will, because this has a tendency to peak and scratch.But it is very easy to wrap your head around, and with this little USB Type-C receiver here, you can basically plug it in almost everywhere."
"This is all Android phones, the newest iPhones.Most of the equipment that you probably have will just have this little receiver.You turn on this little microphone right here, and off you are to the races.It has a condenser omnidirectional mic inside."
"That basically means that it will capture a brighter capture pattern, which is fine, seeing as you don't really have someone to talk to, because you only get one microphone.And it records in a frequency between 20 Hz and 20 kHz, which is fine with a 48 kHz sample rate.Now, some people have suggested that the recording bitrate, the depth, basically, of 16-bit is not nearly as good as the floating point 32-bit that you get in the DJI Mic 2, which is very true."
"In some of the tests I've seen, it does, again, it's very tedious with the peaking.It needs to be a decent amount away, or a decent distance away from your mouth, or the speaking source, the audio source, in order to basically balance out.And while it has a really cool AI noise reduction feature, essentially made for, like, let's say it's a busy, crowded scene, or there's a lot of wind."
"You do also get wind protection, by the way, which is great, but it's not easy to sort of put in.And when you put it in, it obviously doesn't fit in the case, meaning that you're going to have to remove it and put it on every time you want to use it."
"But point being, the AI noise cancellation feature reduces audio quality quite a bit, but it does reduce noise, so that is good.It also has great battery life.I'm seeing some estimates that it's around 24 hours of use, or something like that."
"Very good.And the 100 meter range is also decent as well.And the other thing which I kind of noticed, just taking it out of the box, is that this is just incredibly light, like we are talking, like, it doesn't really feel like there's something inside this plastic shell, it's that light."
"So having it in a quick pocket is really no problem at all.And the thing is, if you have a smartphone with you, that's all you need.You put in the USB type C receiver, you film yourself, you don't really, like, I'm guessing that this is not for the tripod crowd, because they would probably want to invest in a better microphone, but for the run and gun filming out in the wild thing, it just might work."
"So it's hard to get really angry, but I guess that if you're just a little bit serious about what you do when you record audio, you'd probably want to spring for these anyway.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."