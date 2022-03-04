GRTV News - The Joker is joining the MultiVersus cast

Mark Hamill will be voicing the iconic character once again.
"MULTIVERSUS It's actually properly launching at the end of this month on May 28th.It's a full free-to-play game. It's been upgraded to Unreal Engine 5."
"There's a lot to look forward to. New characters.Well, one of those new characters in particular has been announced already.It's that person we're going to be talking about, so let's dive on in.Mark Hamill's The Joker joins Multiversus."
"The free-to-play game will include new characters when it launches on the 28th of May.Player First Games revealed some of the changes coming when the team announced that Multiversus resurfaces with its official launch on the 28th of May.The developers also teased new characters and now we know who one of them is."
"A new trailer confirms that The Joker will be included in Multiversus' roster when it arrives in three weeks.One thing that makes this news even better is that he'll be voiced by Mark Hamill, so fans of Rocksteady's Batman games, Batman the Animated Series and more can look forward to hearing the iconic laughter and some crazy one-liners when fighting Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark and everyone else we got to play with in the beta."
"We'll get to see some of the new stuff The Joker can do when the first gameplay trailer drops on Monday.Check out the cinematic trailer below while you wait for that.So yes, The Joker is coming. They teased it with Batman and a few other characters there.Arya Stark."
"And here he is.And it's quite interesting to me this because there was that thing that once...Once Batman, the long-time Batman voice actor Kevin Conrad died, there was this thing that was going around saying that Mark Hamill was probably going to be done with voicing The Joker as well."
"Out of respect for his close old friend.But it looks like Mark still got some more Joker in him.So yeah, expect to see that in Multiverse is coming up soon.But yeah, there were teases that there were several new characters coming in time for Multiverse is properly launched at the end of this month."
"So yes, we'll see the gameplay trailer of Joker in sort of four days.And then I would assume that we'll see some more character reveals.Hopefully we'll get to see some more about the game as well.Because really, Player First Games hasn't exactly shown off a whole lot of Multiverse is in the lead up to its launch."
"Which it's in a way not surprising as in players have had a chance to play the game quite considerably.During this sort of massive beta phase before it got before they closed it down for a while.But yeah, I don't know. I think it's a good opportunity for them to show off the game and to tease people and to get people hyped up for what's coming."
"But yeah, you can stay tuned for that. We'll of course be reviewing Multiverse is when it gets to that.So look forward to more thoughts and opinions on the game on your local Game Rector region at the end of the month.And until then, well I'll be back tomorrow for my final GRTV News of the Week. So stay tuned for that.So yeah, thank you all for watching. We'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."