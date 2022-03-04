GRTV News - A massive update was planned for Redfall before studio closure

Before Arkane Austin was shuttered, Redfall could have become a better game.
"Hello everyone, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love. We've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network so if you like game reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, so so so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from."
"We have all sorts of regions, all sorts of languages covered in Gamereactor so whatever you speak, whatever you do, we've probably got you covered. In any case, let's get to today's news. It's a bit of a sad update really for following what was a couple of days ago now, Xbox announced the closure of Arkane Austin, Roadhouse Games, Tango Gameworks and AlphaDog Games as well. Four studios that weren't necessarily the biggest studios that Xbox had to offer but definitely Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks being huge huge losses for them. Arkane Austin obviously made Redfall, which is the topic of today's piece and they made Prey previously in 2017 which was very loved and then Tango Gameworks is the real real shocker here because it made Hi-Fi Rush which is one of 2023's best. We've got Ben here talking about the Xbox shutdown a couple of days ago but before Arkane Austin was shut shut, it was apparently working on a big update to Redfall. The studio was working on a May update that would have allowed, kind of ironically at this point, people to play offline because one of the big criticisms that was laid onto Redfall was that it was sort of an always online game and it didn't seem to need to be considering that it could be played single player just as easily as it could be played in a four player co-op scenario. So yeah, there was apparently an offline mode intended and apparently as well the Hero Pass which was the thing that a lot of people have paid for and it promised new content coming was planned for release in Halloween. We're not going to see any of that. Development has officially closed on Redfall as it was announced a couple of days ago. IGN reporting that basically these were all plans in the works and it has come as quite a shock for Arkane Austin to lose out on this stuff. But yeah, it's really... I mean Redfall wasn't really liked by anyone as you can see at the bottom here. We gave it a 4 in our review for Redfall and yet there was sort of this idea of well Arkane Austin is a well liked studio, they made Prey, it just feels like they've been maybe pushed into a misstep here with this live service thing. We've seen it this year as well with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Pushing a studio that doesn't necessarily do live service to make a live service game, it just is going to end in disaster because it's going to be two ideas that don't really work together trying to work together and failing. So that's what you end up with. But yeah, very sad news all round. Heart goes out to everyone here who's been affected by it and it just sucks to know that there was still work going and it feels like no one was really clued in and some big studios have lost a lot of good people and it just sucks all round. Let me know what you think about this. Have you played Redfall? Were you going to give it a go maybe if these updates had come out? Let me know what you think and more and I'll see you on tomorrow's GRTV News video. Bye bye."
"Transcribed by https://otter.ai"