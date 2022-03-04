GRTV News - Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be directed by Black Mirror's Owen Harris

We have some more details on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual, covering the latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming reviews, exclusive content and so much more, I'm sure I stumbled over some words there but you get the drift, we've always got whatever you need and be sure to check it out."
"But without further ado, we're looking at some TV news today, some stuff regarding a new Game of Thrones spinoff, well not a new one, we've known about this one for a while, it's a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it used to have the colon, a hedge knight, it no longer has that and it's the adaptation of the Dunk and Egg stories from George RR Martin."
"Now we know that the first season of the show is going to take place over 6 episodes, 3 of which will be directed by Owen Harris, who you might recognise from Black Mirror, he directed some of the best episodes, well, the widely regarded best episodes of that show, San Junipero and Be Right Back, of course there are other great Black Mirror episodes, it's a pretty good show, Hot Take, but yeah, a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it seems like we're going to be getting it sometime in 2025, this smaller episode amount, sorry if you can hear some works going on in the background, it seems whenever I would like to record, the people working on my flat always decide it's time to start drilling."
"In any case, a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is one of the ones that perhaps will excite people the most as it seems to be quite close in time to the events of the main Game of Thrones series, now that means that we're not going to see, it is 100 years beforehand, so don't expect to see like a young Robert Baratheon or a young Ned Stark or anything like that, but you'll see sort of the end of the era of the dragons as the synopsis reads from the Hollywood Reporter article, the memory of the last dragon is still quite fresh in some people's minds, the older generation still remember there being dragons in the sky, which is going to be quite an interesting take because what we're used to having with House of the Dragon and with Game of Thrones itself is dragons in the series, even though the dragons are long dead by the time we get to Game of Thrones considering their rebirth, we get to see them again and we get to see lots of them, but it'll be interesting to see a more, a very low fantasy setting in terms of Game of Thrones, I think that's what often drew people to it in the first place, is this sort of grit and this grounded element of Game of Thrones, so yeah, it'll also be a fun tale, you know, the stories of Ser Duncan Duntall and Aegon V are quite well liked and they're also not the darkest thing that Game of Thrones has to offer, but they should give some good times and they're also a completed story which is very nice because it means that people won't need to adapt the ending and make it something absolutely terrible, as they did with the main series of Game of Thrones, obviously we've got House of the Dragon coming next month as well, which will be high for Zell, but yeah, basically HBO is not slowing down, it's a Game of Thrones machine and a new spin-off is coming and we've got some details on it, what do you think of A Hedge Knight, are you going to be watching it? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video, bye bye."