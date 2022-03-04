GRTV News - Project Kestrel cancelled by Remedy

Remedy's multiplayer game has gone in the bin.
"So without further ado, it's a bit of a sad story I'm afraid, Project Kestrel has been cancelled by Remedy, a lot of R's in that sentence and I miss them all.Basically we know that Remedy has a lot of irons in the fire, their pipeline was revealed recently and they've got Control 2, they've got Max Payne remakes, they've got another project that is another codename that I can't quite remember."
"But there's a lot that Remedy has going on and so it's fair to say that the developer is keeping itself quite busy, but one of these projects has been let go and that was Project Kestrel.Previously known as Project Vanguard, Kestrel didn't have many details on it, it was in the concept stage, so really, really early on before even development had really started sort of ironing out what the game is and what the ideas are behind it."
"In any case, Project Kestrel has since been cancelled so that Remedy can focus on other projects.In a statement, Remedy explained the decision, I'll just read out the quote for you.The decision to cancel Codename Kestrel allows Remedy to focus more on the other games in its portfolio."
"Other ongoing game development projects will get experienced developers reassigned from Kestrel and in addition, the planned investment needs for Kestrel are removed and Remedy's overall recruitment needs are reduced.So it's a money saving thing, but it's also, I think, likely that they couldn't really get the idea down for what Kestrel was going to be."
"It was first going to be a free to play multiplayer thing set in the Control Universe and then it swapped to be a premium experience that was also going to be multiplayer in a similar setting but I think it just seemed like a project that was never really going to get off the ground."
It's one of those things that probably has happened dozens and dozens of times in game development that we just don't know about because only nowadays are we really clued into what happens behind the scenes like we were never used to decades ago.
