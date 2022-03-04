Razer Blade 16 (2024) Mercury Edition (Quick Look) - A Dual-Threat Display

We take a first look at this unique version of the latest Blade laptop from Razer, which is packed with the latest and most powerful components and features a dual-display.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I have been hard on some razor blades and I've been soft on others because I do think that while there are some constants, particularly the design, sometimes it's backwards, sometimes it's the opposite way around and well, sometimes they just fail to deliver proper specs for the money that they ask."
"And with this one, it's a bit special because for one, this Mercury edition just has me like very quickly smitten because it just solves one of the, first of all, it solves one of the main issues of razor blades, which is the fingerprint issue.Now I will say that there is a way that razor does anodizing of these sort of, maybe it's some kind of magnesium alloy or maybe it's aluminum, the point is that it's produced in such a way that it does pick up sort of skin oil and grime from your fingerprints when you touch it."
"And this does that as well, but it's just much less apparent than the matte black ones that we're used to.So if only just for the longevity of the device, I would definitely say that this will probably stay fresher and stay good looking for a longer amount of time than your standard black razor blade."
"So if the price is almost the same, I would go for the Mercury any day of the week.I also think going even further than just comparing it to the black one, this looks borderline tasteful.I don't like the razor logo, but you gotta admit that it's kind of subtle now and it won't read out as like massive gamer TM immediately to passers-by if you just sit there using it."
"Furthermore, opening it up, I mean, because there isn't a numpad, it's kind of spacious in here and these speaker grills here actually look quite nice alongside the massive track pad.So if you turn off the chroma lighting in the keyboard, you have something again, which is borderline subtle."
"I would definitely want these bezels to be smaller, particularly the top one here, which does house a webcam as well as a physical webcam shutter, which for a lot of people are very important.But I think it looks good, I gotta say."
"And for gaming laptops that we've seen over just the past couple of years, this is definitely among the best ones that I've looked at from a static standpoint alone.But obviously it gets all of the main things done and does it well.This keyboard, I've typed on Razer Blade keyboards before, it's very comfortable, particularly if you're a membrane kind of guy like I am."
"The track pad is great, the speakers are mostly good, like they don't get anywhere near a MacBook Pro, but they work and they work better than most of the competition.The screen has taken a massive, massive leap forward.So even a guy like me can really appreciate what it is that they're doing here."
"So this is a 16-inch panel, meaning that they did that a couple of years ago, got rid of this massive chin down here.16-inch, it's a mini-LED display, meaning you're going to get eye-searing P brightness, which is great."
"And you can have it in dual mode.That means that this display can do two different distinct visual modes, depending on what you're doing.So that mode might be a 3840 by 2400 at 120 hertz, so a bit more than 4K in 120 hertz."
"But it can also do full HD at 240 hertz.These two modes, you can switch between whenever you want.That's really cool.And you still get the benefit of the mini-LED panel, meaning you're going to get high brightness, good contrast, great color saturation, and hopefully enough dimming zones to make sure that it's very precisely lit the way that you are lighting scenes in games, for instance."
"That is really cool, and Razer promises that it covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning that you could use the 4K 120 for creative pursuits and the 1080p 240 for gaming.Really cool that this is all in the same device.Now, again, great keyboard, trackpad, lovely build quality, nice looks, great display."
"It also has Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a whole host of ports along the side, which is HDMI, USB-A and C. Those are Thunderbolt 4 ports, by the way, which is great.And even the battery life is seemingly really good.I've read a lot of places that it gets like eight, nine hours, which is great for the specs that they've put in here."
"And obviously, there is the same sort of performance-oriented design choices that Razer have been going with for the past couple of years.It still has this tank metal feel, but it has this huge rubber standoffs here at the bottom to make sure there is proper airflow."
"Whether or not there is any thermal throttling or anything like that, we're going to have to wait and see, but it looks very good.Inside, these are the good news, we get up to an i9-3900HX.You get up to an RTX 4080 with 12GB of RAM, 32GB of 5600MHz RAM, and up to a 2TB NVMe SSD."
"Those are pretty good specs.Now, we did a piece on this, and a lot of readers were basically like, oh, you could take what this cost, which is very expensive, and you could build the mother of all desktops for that."
"Or you could build a desktop that is as good for half the price and then spend the other money on rent.But you neglect, purposely leave out the awesome capability that you have all of this in the palm of your hand, to be taken somewhere, to be moved from room to room, to basically just do anything you want."
"I do think that having all of this in such a pretty form factor means quite a lot.So if this performs like I expect it to perform, it might just be worth the money.Thank you so much for watching."