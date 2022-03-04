Nomad Glow 2.0 (Quick Look) - Light Up with the Lights Off

We check out Nomad's latest array of Glow products, which are gadgets and items that use photoluminescence to transform a regular daytime colour into a vibrant glowing green when the lights are low.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's all about Nomad again and they have just launched, or just re-launched, ostensibly, their Glow series, which stretches out over two items."
"So the main cover here, which you can get for a whole host of different iPhone models, and the Glow band.This series is just called Glow 2.0 because they've gone back to the drawing board and have seemingly improved the main aspect of what Glow does, which is glow in the dark."
"You've probably experienced this also, like from small child moons and stars that you can buy, put on the wall and they suck in, they basically absorb light throughout the day and then they can illuminate, or at least give the illusion of illumination when it gets dark."
"And that is completely the same that this does.Now right now what you're seeing is sort of this very pale green, but when the light fades it actually does glow quite a lot.And the cool thing is that, mentioning going back to the thing about going back to the drawing board, it now illuminates three times brighter than Glow 1."
"Now obviously if you know this, this is the sport band, it's built with light FKM, it has the pin tuck security system, which basically means that it's a small piece of metal that you jam into one of these holes, and it's a very secure fit that's also very, very comfortable.I've been loving these sport bands for a while and I always end up wearing one whenever I'm going out, so that is really cool."
"And obviously this is one of the standard sort of sporty covers that you can get from Nomad.It has all of the fit and finish that you'd expect, it's very high quality, and in this Glow series it obviously is very cool that it illuminates this brightly when the light sort of fades."
"Now, I don't know if you've seen this, but when Nomad first launched the Glow, particularly this, the sport band Glow, like people went wild.It was on the front page of the Verge, it sold out in like minutes, and it's very much the same that is happening now with Glow 2.0, to the point where you can buy, particularly the phone cover, but also the sport band on sites like eBay for incredible markups."
"It's gone really, really well, and while Nomad is very accustomed to making these sort of limited edition series in particular colorways, nothing resonates with the general sort of accessories buying crowd as the Glow series, seemingly.And it's very easy to see why."
"I mean, I have a neighbor, for instance, who ordered these right as I was talking to Nomad about getting sent one for review, and he said, well, for me it's very nice when I'm running because it actually serves as a pretty noticeable light when you are running someplace where there is no sort of street lamps or something illuminating the road."
"So for people coming in on bicycles or even cars, it's a very noticeable light in pitch black conditions.So he thought that would be very helpful as well, but I talked to Nomad about this.What they think is that it just resonates because it's cool."
"They love the Glow effect, and just having worn it for a week, I can see why.So this is $60, but you probably won't find it for $60 because it's limited edition.They sell out very quickly, and in what not too long, Nomad just won't make more of them, and then the rest of them are going to be sold at incredible markups, unless they put it into full production at some point."
"I don't know if they'll do that.It's really cool, and it also is just very genuinely paired with Nomad's exceptional build quality, which we can always count on.So for that, that is very cool."
"Stay tuned for more Nomad."