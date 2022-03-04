Porsche Cayenne - EV Hour

We take to the road to put Porsche's electric Cayenne to the test, a car that is designed to offer a smooth driving feel regardless of the terrain, weather, or location.
"This is a Porsche! That alone is a monumentous moment for me, because they let me have a Porsche.But I should just give you a tiny little disclaimer before we roll the tape."
"They only let reviewers have it for a couple of days, and in my amateurish position, that's not enough time to properly feel out what I feel about the car.I will try and do my very best.What you see is what I was able to stitch together over an exciting weekend with this, the Cayenne E-Hybrid."
"So, with that disclaimer in place, let's roll the tape.Intro As you can hear, time is limited, so let's start with specifications.A 6-cylinder petrol engine produces 470 hp that works in tandem with an electric motor that produces 346 kW worth of power."
"That means 0-100 in 4.9 seconds, if you have the proper sport pack, and a top speed of 254 kmh.Oh, and 55-75-ish range on electricity alone.The new interior of this model is really a sight to behold, too.There is just a level of luxury here that I feel like is missing from a lot of the contemporary EVs that we see on the market today."
"While this isn't an EV, it has all of the modern makings of something that is just cutting edge.So, yeah, it's an E-Hybrid, but it's taut and stiff and modern, and there's just a lot to like about it.So, first and foremost, I love this curved front screen here.It just makes it that much more immersive to use, and it has all of the information that you would want out of a modern car like this, where there's a lot of information to convey to the driver."
"This 12-inch command screen over here supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and while you can see it as a bit of a cop-out, I mean, Porsche's own system is actually quite nice as well, with very clear icons, but to surrender and basically say, well, we'll give you what you want, here is an Apple-esque startup menu, and the same for Android, I think that's very nice as well."
"Finally, down here, we have this little central command module, which I'm very fond of.The good thing is that it offloads a lot of the small convenience things that you want to do every single day.So, as you can see here, there are temperatures for the air conditioning, there are small things like heated seats, and those kinds of things that you would want to basically activate in a hurry, and it's all done through this haptic plate."
"I don't know if you can basically see it, but there is this really clear, nice sound as the entire plate moves under my finger.It's a very neat little addition, and I think something that, you know, basically very picky owners of these kinds of cars will appreciate.So, yeah, even everything from this steering wheel here to all of the gadgets inside, it's a very nice place to sit."
"Firm, but really comfortable seats, great software all around, and just everything feeling very nice.This back seat really isn't too bad either.It doesn't really have the swooping low roofline that you would properly expect out of something as sporty as this, so there's plenty of headspace in here, and despite the fact that these are bucket seats, there's so much space for my feet down here that even though these seats are sporty firm, it's very comfortable and very roomy as well."
"And this boot is a full 770 liters, which pretty much dwarfs many of the SUV EVs on the market, because they have to fit some of the batteries back there as well.So you're not sacrificing any of the spaciousness either back there or back here or up there.But how is it to drive, you may ask? Well, it's excellent, but you already knew that."
"For one, there's a ferocity to the throttle response, which accelerates in near seamless tandem between electricity and the petrol engine kicking in.The tall ride height ensures comfort, and the steering is just immediate.I'm not out of track, as you can see from these images, but it's so versatile and incredible that I didn't really need to be in order to feel its full power."
"It's Porsche expensive as well, is the conclusion that we have to draw at some point.You could get three X-Peng G9s. You could get two fully equipped Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrids for the price of one of these.So, yeah, expensive, obviously so. And what you're paying for, to some degree, is brand cachet or brand value.But beyond that, it's also just a really fully fledged, fully equipped and incredibly exciting vehicle, unlike any I've driven before."
"So, what could happen if I could drive it more than a weekend? Well, hopefully stay tuned in the future for some of that. See you on the next one."