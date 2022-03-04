GRTV News - Sony backtracks its hugely criticised PC Helldivers II PSN linking requirement

But has the damage already been done to the game?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about the big story that took place over the weekend.I say over the weekend, it was a long weekend for us in the UK which is why we're picking things up on a Tuesday."
"But yes, over this long weekend, pretty much one of the biggest stories of the year happened.Because one of the biggest games of the year went through a very turbulent phase.Essentially, Helldivers 2 was doing really well, everyone was loving it.And then Sony and PlayStation, they went, right, to continue playing Helldivers 2, you're going to need PSN access."
"You're going to need to create a PSN network account and link your accounts to be able to keep playing it.PSN isn't available in every region, so the places where it's not available, where you can't create an account, the game was simply removed.And basically loads of people lost access to the game, loads of people went, we're not creating PSN accounts."
"Loads of people refunded the game, there was a huge backlash, hundreds of thousands of negative reviews came in on Steam.People were really upset about it and it seemed like it was going to be one of the biggest public executions of one of the most popular games that we've seen in a long time.However, that's been rescinded. The PSN network access thing will no longer be required, at least on the Steam version."
"Obviously, if you're playing it on PlayStation, it's a whole different can of worms because, you know, you need a PSN account to be able to access the online elements of it.But yeah, on the Steam version of the game, you no longer require PSN to access it.So let's take a look at what exactly is happening here.So yeah, Helldivers 2 has caused Sony to redraw its PC publishing strategy completely and will not force PSN access from Steam."
"The fastest growing IP on PlayStation has been on the verge of collapse due to anti-player policies, but there is still hope.No one is oblivious to the situation with Helldivers 2 these days.Sony, which publishes the multiplayer title on both PlayStation 5 and PC, has attempted to force access to the game from a PlayStation Network account, both on console and Steam."
"And given that the game achieved an 89% negative review rating, it's now at around 75%, an almost unprecedented review bombing in the industry, it seemed that Arrowhead's success was already one foot in the abyss.Sony is a gaming giant, but making the decision to force access on a platform other than their own is a symptom that many in a decision-making position at the company do not understand.The PC is a separate market and world."
"The execution has also been questionable, changing its legal basis and opening a major loophole where users, some with close to 100 hours of gameplay, have asked for a full refund, claiming retroactive changes to the user agreement.Steam has had no choice but to accept the users' complaints and refund the money.The situation over the last 48 hours has been so alarming and the opposition so fierce that Sony issued a statement a few hours ago announcing that it will not force access to Helldivers 2 on PC via PSN."
"This is an unprecedented move and shows that if enough pressure is applied by gamers, changes can be made.Helldivers fans, we've heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update that may update the May 6th update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30th, will not be moving forward.We're still learning that what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we'll keep you updated on future plans."
"But the real scope of this change of direction goes beyond Helldivers 2. Sony is still relatively new to publishing games on PC and it seems that they are now beginning to understand how the market works, whether they are no longer the dominant force and are setting a precedent for their future strategy.How will these decisions affect the multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima Legends, which is also coming to PC in a few days? We'll soon find out.For the time being, those most affected remain users in all territories where Steam access to Helldivers 2 has been suspended, although Sony may reinstate the shutdown later in the day."
"So yeah, it's a really, really wacky story. This just shows how sort of how sort of sort of disconnected executives can be.You know, we see this all the time with movies where just outright horrible films are greenlit and supported instead of favoring the sort of artistic expression.And then you get something like this in the game space where it's like two things that fundamentally operate very differently and they seem to think that they don't and they just throw their weight around."
"And now, quite frankly, right, Helldivers 2 will most likely recover, but it will never be the same now because there's always going to be that level of mistrust from the the from the players.And, you know, not just maybe not so much with Arrowhead, the developer, but with what Sony could do with the game.So there's always going to be that level of mistrust. There's already lots of people who've refunded who probably won't be paid, who won't be getting the game back."
"There's loads of people who can't play the game due to the fact that the the access to the game on PC has been sort of suspended in that region.So I would expect Helldivers 2 to survive, but the success of this game is going to be put into question now, whereas before it looked like it was going to be one of those sort of all timers that has like an incredibly bright future.Now you look at it and wonder, is that future still there?You know, let us know what you think about it below in the comments."
"Otherwise, this is all the time we have today's episode of GFTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for my next one.So stay tuned for that. Otherwise, I hope you enjoy your Tuesday and I'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."