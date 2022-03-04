Mercedes EQE SUV - EV Hour

We hit the road in this all-electric SUV that promises up to 334 miles of range via its fast-chargeable battery that can go from 10-80% in around 32 minutes.
"Welcome everyone to Gamereactor EV Hour. Let's start with a fun fact.It took nearly two years of pleading with Mercedes to let them lend me one of their cars to review, so this is quite a monumentous moment for me as a reviewer. This is the EQE SUV, the 350 4MATIC model. I've been driving it for a little over a week and it's been really interesting to see what all the fuss is about, because if there is one thing, one aspect about Mercedes EVs is that there is a lot of fuss. They are leading in a number of different ways and, well, let's see what's what. Let's go! Right, let's deal with some performance figures. 292 horsepower, up to 568 kilometers of range from the 90 kilowatt battery, 170 kilowatt charging, 12.8 inch OLED master panel alongside a 12.3 inch utility screen in front of you, and it all utilizes the renowned MBUX OS system. The entirety of the Mercedes experience pretty much begins and ends here in the cabin, in the driver's seat."
"And I gotta say, it's an impressive cabin. It really is.I should state right off the bat that this particular model that I have here does not have the hyper screen. I don't know if you're aware of this, but some Mercedes models comes with this hyper screen and essentially just clads this entire dashboard here in one big OLED panel, which makes for some pretty amazing pictures and segments that I've seen online, so I can't wait to test that in the future. But what I do have here is a conventional but really functional main screen here, which has seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and also has its own variety of apps, so it works as a proprietary system as well."
"That means that I get SatNav, I get all of the apps that I could possibly want, such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Web. Again, I'm pretty much well catered for regardless of what I want, but then again there is also seamless Apple CarPlay, which takes up one half of the screen, leaving the bottom half to some central functions, which I think works very well alongside an array of buttons here, which just gets you to where you need to go quicker."
"That is combined with this central command screen right here, which also shows me all that I need to know without any fuss. It is really, to me, the better system that I have tried across a wide range of EV brands so far, and when people say that Mercedes really has cracked the OS code with this MBUX stuff, they're right. It really does work. It's an SUV."
"I mean, it's right there in the name, but it's not nearly as high-riding as many rivals, and not as large either. It shares many similarities with the regular EQE sedan, but with an even shorter distance between the axles. It's not small per se, but probably smaller than you'd think. It looks compact, wind tunnel-esque and efficient. You could say that it isn't as exciting as an X-Peng G9 or BMW iX, or even the new arrivals on the scene, but it does have a classic look, which is sure to appeal to a wider audience base, and when my girlfriend and her mother took a look at it very briefly, they immediately said, that's a nice car. I think that means something."
"The same can be said about this back seat, which is incredibly roomy and incredibly comfortable. I haven't really experienced any back seats like this one. It's not that it is roomier than other highline SUV EVs on the market, but there is just something about the way Mercedes makes interiors that makes this particular space very comforting, and safe, and nice."
"It's hard to put into words, and it took me a couple of tries to sort of open the door and sit myself down. Maybe it is the seats, they are very, very comfortable, I should say, and it's also just this isn't compact. It isn't too big that it almost feels like you're disappearing in the space. It is something in between. Maybe Mercedes doesn't nail this at larger or smaller sizes, but they do nail it here. So if you want a cabin, which is just overall very neat, well, this might be it, to be honest with you. So you might be wondering, why is it so expensive? Particularly if it's a middle-of-the-road model and not one of the higher EQS models. Well, one reason perhaps is build quality. Now, that is something that people hark on, for instance, Tesla a lot, saying that when it comes down to it, they just don't build their cars to the same perfect standard as we can expect from the old classic Germans. And there might be some truth to that, because every single panel feels incredibly intentional."
"Everything is well put together and just feels cohesive and adds to a perfect whole. Something as simple as this particular sound here, opening and closing the door, is satisfying, and you can feel that quality."
"So you might not be able to see immediately what it is that you're paying extra for, but that does not mean that it's not there. I gotta say, it drives very well too, whether you are on a wooshy motorway going 120 or in the rough stuff, which I am in kind of right now. It has the best AI assistant driving help that I've ever experienced in any car. It also, I think, has a pretty big boot, 520 liters, for the more sort of sporty, tighter lines that this is going for. And while it is not as stable in the corners, perhaps given its high ride height, I do like it for general purpose driving stuff."
"And I do think that when people say that Mercedes cars in general drive well, well then I would be inclined to agree, based on my experiences with this. It's not a sporty cheetah, but it works, and it works well. Having now driven the Mercedes EQE SUV for about a week, it's very easy to say that Mercedes has probably crafted a very efficient EV lineup in general, and it's also very easy to see why that resonates so well with the general car buying public."
"It is an incredibly well-rounded vehicle, overall, delivering in range, charging speed, ride comfort, and some off-road excitement as well, as well as just general room in the back, room at the front, seat quality, and gadgetry inside. Again, very well-rounded. Is it the most exciting car that I have driven over the past couple of years? Probably not, but again, it probably is the one that hits the most notes, and hits them well. So, that is very much a recommendation. Whether it is a recommendation next to some of the other EVs that Mercedes makes, well, I'm gonna have to explore that lineup further in order to find out."
"But for now, double thumbs up. It's quite good, maybe even better than that. See you on the next one."