GRTV News - Rumour: Resident Evil 9 to launch in January 2025

Could we see Resident Evil 9 come out next year?
"But without further ado, it's a big story today guys, it's something to do with Resident Evil 9 and apparently it getting a launch window in January 2025.Let's put a stop to this right there, pause, stop the count, this is a rumour, so before you get your hype train going, make sure that you don't sort of keel over because we're going to be needing a hefty pinch of salt with this as the Dust Golem, the leaker who previously claimed that the Resident Evil 9 development had been delayed, now says that it's going to be very close, the announcement could be very close and that it will release next year and if what they heard previously holds true, it will be January, it will have had about 7 years in development."
"Now the last Resident Evil we had, obviously Resident Evil 8 Village, came out I believe in 2029, errr, 2021, I don't know, I'm not a big Resident Evil guy, I've never played one, however this is one of the biggest franchises in gaming right now, obviously the remakes still do amazing numbers, Resident Evil 4 last year did very well and so it might be surprising to see that already we're talking about a new Resident Evil, when we only had one technically last year, even if it was a remake, but I think what Capcom like to do is they like to plan these things out, if it's had 7 years in development that means it was already well in the works by the time Resident Evil Village launched and even was probably theorised around the time of Fire Hazard as well, so of course take this with a pinch of salt but if it is true it means that you know, Capcom really do like planning ahead and we've seen apart from ExoPrimal, nothing but, and I mean ExoPrimal's okay, but apart from ExoPrimal we've seen pretty stellar releases from Capcom in the past few years, like Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma 2, all the Resident Evils before then, you know Resident Evil and Street Fighter have been very very solid for quite some time now, and so I would see that you know, we'd probably get some more news on Resident Evil 9, there's obviously the big summer gaming events coming up, so Summer Games Fest or perhaps even an Xbox showcase, or maybe Capcom's own showcase this summer, they will show that we are getting some Resident Evil news sooner rather than later, but otherwise I guess we're still in the dark a bit, without anything official again take your salt, Doctor Rumour here telling you to take your prescribed pinch of salt, otherwise I guess it's just up to fan conjecture, what do you want to see in Resident Evil 9, what do you think we'll see, and when do you think it's going to release? After that, I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, bye bye guys."