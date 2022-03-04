LIVE
HQ
| Indika
See in
Join Chat
Chat
X
😁
😁
😂
😃
😄
😅
😆
😇
😈
😉
😊
😋
😌
😍
😏
😐
😑
😒
😓
😔
😕
😖
😗
😘
😙
😚
😛
😜
😝
😞
😟
😠
😡
😢
😣
😤
😥
😦
😧
😨
😩
😪
😫
😬
😭
😮
😯
😰
😱
😲
😳
😴
😵
😶
😷
😸
😹
😺
😻
😼
😽
😾
😿
🙀
🙁
🙂
🙃
🙄
Send
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Groups
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
Join
Gamereactor
Videos
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
HQ
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth’s sales are lower than expected
At least when compared to FFVII: Remake and FFXVI in the US.
Published 2024-05-03 13:20
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth’s sales are lower than expected
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 13:20
XDefiant is finally launching this month
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 11:34
THQ Nordic to host a showcase in August
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 10:36
Starfield is getting higher frame rate support
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 12:22
The Xbox Games Showcase is set for June 9
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 11:12
Dungeons of Hinterberg is launching this July
on the 30th of April 2024 at 13:47
Lidia joins Tekken 8’s roster in Season 1
on the 30th of April 2024 at 11:30
Mufasa: The Lion King debuts this December
on the 30th of April 2024 at 10:05
More Animal Crossing Lego sets are planned for this year
on the 29th of April 2024 at 13:07
A Game of Thrones game is supposedly in development
on the 29th of April 2024 at 11:03
Bethesda is said to be fast-tracking Fallout development
on the 29th of April 2024 at 09:57
eFootball surpassed the 750 million downloads milestone
on the 28th of April 2024 at 12:34
More
Videos
Mercedes EQE SUV - EV Hour
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 15:01
GRTV News - Rumour: Resident Evil 9 to launch in January 2025
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 13:36
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth’s sales are lower than expected
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 13:20
GR Live - Tales of Kenzera: Zau
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 12:45
Film Frenzy: Episode 12 - Is it time to push the panic button on the 2024 box office?
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 12:38
XDefiant is finally launching this month
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 11:34
THQ Nordic to host a showcase in August
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 10:36
The rewinder - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 18:30
Manor Lords - Livestream Replay
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 18:27
GRTV News - Nexus Mods makes big increase to its Premium subscription price
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 17:00
Starfield is getting higher frame rate support
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 12:22
The Xbox Games Showcase is set for June 9
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 11:12
More
Movie Trailers
Eric - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 08:50
Cobra Kai - Season 6 Date Announcement
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 08:05
Presumed Innocent - Official Teaser
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 08:45
Lee - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 01:46
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - Final Trailer
on the 30th of April 2024 at 18:25
Senna - Official Teaser
on the 30th of April 2024 at 14:26
Mufasa: The Lion King - Teaser Trailer
on the 29th of April 2024 at 13:50
The Exorcism - Official Trailer
on the 26th of April 2024 at 08:42
Atlas - Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2024 at 19:35
The Watchers - Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2024 at 08:21
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady - Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2024 at 08:19
Deadpool & Wolverine - Trailer
on the 22nd of April 2024 at 14:19
More
Trailers
Realm of Ink - Animitta Asura Boss Fight Trailer
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 13:00
The Rogue Prince of Persia - Community Update #2: Traversal and Combat
on the 3rd of May 2024 at 07:16
Gray Zone Warfare - Early Access Launch Trailer
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 20:19
SteamWorld Heist II - Official Reveal Trailer
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 13:01
Batman: Arkham Shadow - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 2nd of May 2024 at 08:18
Funko Fusion - Official Reveal Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 11:12
Jackbox Naughty Pack - Teaser Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 09:29
Humanity - Xbox Release Date Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 09:19
Hypercharge: Unboxed - Xbox Release Date Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 09:11
Total War: Warhammer III - Thrones of Decay Update Launch Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 08:10
Star Wars: Hunters - Launch Date Reveal Trailer
on the 1st of May 2024 at 07:59
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Title Update
on the 30th of April 2024 at 17:50
More
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
More