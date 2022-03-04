The rewinder - Rebeca Let’s Play

What a pleasure it is to discover new titles, even if it's late... Don't you think? Well, I don't know about you, but we love to try out titles that we've never heard of even though they were released years ago. And maybe, even if you don't know it, they will become one of your favorite games without you even knowing it! In this case, we have discovered the story of a warrior who will be in charge of protecting spacetime so that lost souls can reach the afterlife... among other things. Do you want to know what it's all about? Then discover with us this very interesting title!