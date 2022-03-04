Manor Lords - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Whoever said that regenerating a mountainside village was an easy task hadn't played this title... There are so many things to keep in mind! That doesn’t mean we didn’t had a great time trying to figure out what was wrong with our home sweet home and what we could do to make our villagers and neighbours happier though. Do you want to find out if you think it's a big deal or not? Then check out our video and discover the Early Access version of the title that has already won the hearts of thousands of players!