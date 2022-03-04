GRTV News - Nexus Mods makes big increase to its Premium subscription price

If you want to get some fast downloading mods for your games, you might want to subscribe to Nexus Mods Premium soon.
"Nexus Mods, the place where most PC players would go to get mods for their favourite games like Baldur's Gate 3, Skyrim, recently we've seen a huge jump in terms of usership based on the Fallout show, people trying to mod their Fallout games, is making a change to it's premium subscription price which will take place on the 17th of June, so that's next month, basically, as explained by Nexus themselves, they are going to increase the price of the premium subscription both monthly and yearly, so the premium subscription, what it offers is the ability to download mods without a limit on your download, the ability to download full collections without having to pick out the individual mods and no ads, so even as soon as you sort of get that subscription, if you pay for it one month and then you never pay for it again, you'll still get the no ads, so it's been seen by people as quite a bit of a, if you love your mods, it's one to get I would say, maybe for some people, but it also allows you to contribute back to the mod creators, as Nexus themselves have said, they've given over 8 million dollars since they've started, thanks to these subscriptions being done, but they're now going to increase in terms of cost, the current monthly cost is £4.99 in Great British Pounds, and annually that jumps to £49.99, which doesn't sound too bad, you know, five for a month for this stuff that it offers is pretty okay, it's going to jump though to £7.19 monthly, and you can see the euros and the dollars difference on the screen there, and annually it's going to be £71.99, which is a lot more money, that's about 20 quid, I'm not going to do the maths on the percentage of that, but it's certainly a big jump I would say for a lot of people, although it doesn't sound that much per month, the £2 a month adding up to £20 for the yearly, it will start to add up, especially considering it's probably not at the top of people's lists when they think about the gaming subscriptions that they have, we saw it recently with EA Play jumping up its subscription prices over in television and movies, we see Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon constantly raising their prices as well, including ads, things like that, so it's just another one of those things that's changing its subscription prices, for the worse, whether we'll see a big knock-on effect for that is truly unknown, but yeah, if you want to try and quickly get a premium subscription to Nexus Mods, you better do so before the 17th of June, also there's no more lifetime subscriptions, so that's gone, you can't get that through this anymore,"