GRTV News - Starfield is getting its biggest update yet this May

It will be adding a host of exciting features, including a slate of display options on Xbox Series X.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be picking up on something that we've been talking about a fair few different times I think recently.The topic of conversation is once again Bethesda. We've talked about Bethesda a whole lot recently but the reason why we're talking about it now is because we've finally been given proper confirmation as to what's going to happen with Starfield and this update that Todd Howard has been teasing for a little while. Now it's a big update both in in scale and what it's bringing so yeah let's dive right on in and see what this is adding because there's a lot of juicy stuff here."
"So Starfield adds maps, 60 fps on Xbox Series X, difficulty options and more in biggest update yet.Try the beta on Steam now before it officially launches in two weeks. So Bethesda Game Studios has spent the months following the launch of Starfield listening to our feedback and promising that many of our wishes will be fulfilled in future updates. We've seen some small examples of this but the biggest and most important one yet is just around the corner. Todd Howard and crew revealed that Starfield will get its biggest update yet on the 15th of May but the PC players can test it right now thanks to Steam Beta. I bet many of you will take advantage of that option as this update includes highly requested stuff like detailed city maps, difficulty options and a ship decoration mode for the interior ships. Xbox Series X owners will not be this will not be available on the Series S. You can also look forward to display settings that allows you to choose between 30 and 60 fps and 40 if you have VRR display. It sounds like we shouldn't expect it to run at a flawless 60 frames per second however as the developers noted the screen tearing may occur when playing at the highest frame rate. These are just some of the highlights the update will also come with a whole galaxy of bug fixes that you can find listed in the link above. You can see how the new maps and more will look in the video below. So if you want to check out the May update video you can."
"I'm gonna quickly bring up this uh if Bethesda will let me open it. Technical difficulties um maybe maybe I'm not gonna bring it up maybe I'm not there we go right so yeah this is the patch notes I'm not gonna read through all of it because well there's a lot uh but yeah the big sort of things really uh improve surface maps so yeah you won't get lost as much which is good uh new gameplay options harder game basically for those people who are looking for more of a challenge uh ship decoration so you can customize your ship uh some better sort of ui and dialogue settings and traits and stuff like that so that's all you know just making the experience a bit better and then yes we have this big one here which is the I think this is the thing that console players have been sort of requesting more than anything really just the ability to play it something that's a bit better than 30 fps so what we have is if you're running a display that is running 120 hertz and has variable refresh rate which a lot of the sort of like modern and high quality televisions have these days um it will now the game will now target a default frame rate of 40 fps keeping the visuals uh keeping the priority for full visuals but if you instead choose to prioritize let's say the performance over the visuals um you can get as high as a 30 or 40 or 60 or an uncapped frame rate so technically it can go above 60 fps if you're running a vr display um they haven't said obviously what it will go to but my guess is that if they if they're not offering a 120 fps display option it's probably because the game is going to struggle to get up to 120 fps even if it will occasionally go above 60 judging by what they're saying here because again fps and hertz uh in yeah this is the hertz sort of thing that they basically go hand in hand so 60 fps 60 hertz 120 fps 120 hertz it's some other things involved there but it's very they're very akin to one another so um yeah it does seem to suggest that the game can run technically above 60 fps but well again it's going to be interesting when this update comes out and people start running some tests on it and seeing how starfield performs because it's um yeah this is going to be a big update and it's going to show what the series x console can do with a game of starfield sort of proportions not necessarily sort of intricacies but sheer scale but yes no uh starfield is getting this big sort of update finally uh it's not only adding all these visual modes that people have been requesting for a while but there's a whole bunch of different things meaning it's not just applicable to console players right there's a lot of exciting stuff here so uh this is really exciting to me because i really just don't enjoy playing games at low fps anymore i find it really challenging to play a game in 30 fps because it feels just really slow and sluggish so it's definitely going to be a reason for me to check out starfield again uh maybe actually give it a go maybe with all these systems as well the game will feel less steady itself like you know not visuals and performance wise but like actual gameplay wise because that's one thing with starfield as well that i found was it was a bit it was a bit too slow for me and a bit too barren so maybe with these sort of changes in mind this will give me the reason to actually properly dive into starfield but you know stay tuned stay tuned definitely uh but yeah this is all the time we have today's episode of GRTV news i'll be back tomorrow for the next one of my week so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah i hope you enjoy your thursday and i'll see you all on the next one take care everyone"