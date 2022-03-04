What to Watch on Disney+ in May 2024

We look at the most exciting new additions coming to Disney's streaming platform in the coming weeks.
"Disney Plus has always had a more refined collection of content when compared to some of the other streaming services available, which is why it probably shouldn't surprise anyone to hear that this month won't feature too many massively promising new additions."
"That being said, for the musically inclined, there's a lot to look forward to in the month of May 2024.Rocky 1, he loses.Season 1, we lost."
"Rocky 2, he wins.Season 2, we won.Now here we are in Season 3.It's going to be a very harrowing, edge of your seat season."
"Let's face it, this club has got a long way to go.This whole thing is never more than two or three steps away from catastrophe.Our star player wound up in the emergency room.If we keep believing, we can turn things around."
"That's what Wrexham is all about.I think we're a very resilient town.We don't get hit and not fight back.People want to feel like they're a part of this magical story."
"Do I get to meet Ryan?Um...Is Danny DeVito here?It's gonna be a great day.Come on, Wrexham."
"People expected to see a documentary about us changing Wrexham.Wrexham! Wrexham! I think it's about Wrexham changing everyone else."
"Wrexham! Why do you seek imperial favor?Years ago, my people were all but destroyed.My anger gives me strength.It is that strength I offer the empire."
"Offer accepted.I'm here to present you with an opportunity, Paris.Just be glad you're not a Jedi anymore.Your path is set, Morgan Elsbeth."
"I will fulfill my destiny.Mercy only breeds defeat.But I will help you overcome this weakness.Attack! You said the empire would help to change things."
"Everything comes at a cost.My world has been burning.Since I was a child.You cannot stop what has begun.Now you must face one final test."
"To join us.It is time you meet your new master.Long live the empire.We're honoring the four of us screen kings and queens of Monsters U."
"Please welcome Tyler Tossmont.He is a top scarer.Oh, uh, I'm actually a jokester now.I make kids laugh, so, yeah.Don't give up your day job."
"Oh, wait, that is your day job.Woo-hoo! We are a ghost.It's laughter we're after.I'm a little donut."
"Oh, the weird baby voice again.A little light on the laughs, eh, college boy?You'll get more laughs.It's not even lunch yet."
"That's lunch.What am I doing?Ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be a scarer.Scaring was too hard, so he had to quit and become a jokester."
"I want to offer you a job.Job?A job.You could be a top scarer at Fearco.What are you going to tell him?You can't stop going through doors just because one doesn't work out."
"The only scary thing is living with regrets.You can't escape who you are.It's always about you, Tyler.Fear is power.I'm a jokester."
"Be who you are meant to be.Well, there's a plot twist.Let's do this.Woo-hoo! Cheers! Tell me you've got all that."
"No, I don't.I don't just carry this camera around for fun.When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me Speaking words of wisdom, let it be And in my hour of darkness, she's standing right in front of me Speaking words of wisdom, let it be Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be Yeah, there will be an answer, let it be Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be Whisper words of wisdom, let it be Morning, Paul."
"Good morning, Rich.How are you this morning?The Beatles.Rehearsing, recording, relaxing, philosophizing, creating.The Beatles, live in a new motion picture."
Are you ready? Hey, are you ready?Are you standing on the edge of your seat?Don't wave a brush to the sound of the beat Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah, sing it! Another one bites the dust We are the champions We are the champions No time for losers We are the champions