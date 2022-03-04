GRTV News - Microsoft sets a date for the Xbox Games Showcase

The major event will be followed by what seems to be a Call of Duty Direct.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we actually have a really big piece of news to talk about because Xbox or Microsoft has officially set the date for when it's Xbox game showcase will be held this summer. Now we've always known it was going to be in June, we've known it's been coming, we've known that since January when they hosted the developer direct. What we don't know or haven't known for a while is exactly when it's going to be and that has now been confirmed including that there's going to be a little bit of extra curricular activity should we say to look forward to afterwards. So let's dive on in and have a look. Xbox game showcase set for June 9th to be followed by something. So Microsoft has thankfully confirmed the exact date and time for the Xbox game showcase this summer. The event will take place at 1800 BST, 1900 CEST on June 9th and as was the case with last year's show it will be followed up by a second showcase although this one is a bit more secretive. The second show hasn't been explicitly confirmed but The Verge does note that it will be related to 2024's Call of Duty game which is claimed to be Black Ops Golf War. Speaking about the double whammy of shows, Microsoft and Xbox states this will also be our first showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios."
"In addition to titles from our third party partners, as for what we expect the show to include, the major releases planned for the second half of 2024 will no doubt be in attendance including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and Our A History Untold. But no doubt we can also look forward to a few other projects that have been teased in the past such as Fable, the Diablo 4 expansion, perhaps the Starfield Shattered Space expansion and some other goodies from last year's show plus a collection of welcome indies. What do you hope to see at this year's showcase? Now again they haven't actually said that this is a Call of Duty Direct but if we quickly put in the Call of Duty Cerberus logo here you can see that there's a bit of a sort of a similarity with the Cerberus sort of thing here so here's another good one here you can see over here the stuff like that so it clearly relates to Cerberus the Call of Duty Cerberus style of thing so it looks like we're gonna be taking a look at that this is no doubt a big thing for Xbox as well they don't have I mean we know that they have the Indiana Jones coming out this year they have Avowed they have the Our A game as well but really because this is the first year that Activision Blizzard has been like properly incorporated into Xbox and Microsoft Call of Duty is probably its biggest game for the year so it makes sense for them to be doing this and also it kind of fits the bill as to what the marketing methods Activision tends to use with Call of Duty they've never been a company that talks about their game months in advance it's always been very similar to the way the EA markets their sports games like you get an announcement and then a couple of months later yeah you get an announcement you get a trailer and stuff a couple of like maybe a month or so later and then it's like full steam ahead to launch usually so pretty sort of typical way of doing things here maybe is a little bit early maybe like a month or so early compared to way Activision usually does it but it's not a huge detraction from the way their former methods have been but either way no it's gonna be a big show this it's probably gonna be the biggest show of the of the summer obviously we're waiting to hear what PlayStation is gonna do we're waiting to hear what Nintendo is gonna do they probably won't be hosting shows exactly in line with Summer Game Fest like Xbox is but there will be shows sometime around maybe even later this month or you know sometime in June and otherwise as well yes we have Summer Game Fest look forward to but generally speaking Summer Game Fest is a it's more of a broader show and it has lots of different sort of different ways to to entertain fans other than just reveal so whereas this Xbox game showcase is probably gonna be predominantly just lots of trailers thrown at you lots of information about coming games and that's that so yeah we'll stay tuned for it I'm personally hoping to see a bit more of Clockwork Revolution I think that game looks really interesting and well that's that's an opinion taken from just the sort of CGI trailer that they showed last year so hopefully we get to see more about that game but again we'll know for more soon so mark that down your calendars June 9th and yeah the Xbox game showcase it's nearly here but yeah this is all the time we have today's episode of GRTV News I'll be back now tomorrow for my next GRTV News so stay tuned for that and otherwise I hope you enjoy your Wednesday hope you enjoy first day of May and otherwise I'll see you all on the next one take care everyone."