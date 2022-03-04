GRTV News - Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9

Xbox is getting ready to showcase something super secret.
"Hello and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News. I've got a new chair, look at that, I look like a super villain I feel like, addressing you in this sense. But in any case, if you like what you see and you want to see more, you can always see it at the Gamereactor Network where we've got movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more. But without further ado, let's get to today's news and we finally have official confirmation of something that we knew was going to definitely happen anyway. The Xbox Games Summer Showcase, whatever you want to call it, the big one of the year, usually sort of E3 equivalent, is going to be set on the 9th of June. We probably thought it was going to be around this time but it's nice to have it officially confirmed. It's going to be taking place at around 6 o'clock British Summer Time, 7 o'clock Central European Standard Time and it will be followed by a second showcase but we're not sure what it's going to be followed by this time around. Last year I believe it was Starfield with us getting loads and loads of information on Starfield and this time it's believed that it's going to be something Call of Duty related because now that the purchase has gone through, Xbox can really flaunt the fact that it's got Call of Duty and we know there's going to be a new Call of Duty because there's a new one every year. It could be the Black Ops Gulf War game as Ben Wright here, as The Verge reports. There's also going to be some more stuff from Blizzard so we'll probably have a look at the Diablo expansion which is set to release later this year. We'll probably also have a look at some World of Warcraft stuff as well if they've got time for it. I'm expecting something Starfield because their Shattered Space expansion was announced for Fall today so that's coming out this year which is nice. And then there's also some other stuff as well that we could see. Avowed, I think it would be nice to get a firm release date on that. Do we have a firm release date on Avowed? I'm not going to look for it, I'm pretty sure it's just later this year, we don't have anything super super solid. But yeah, maybe something like that, maybe some more news on Fable including a release window for that. But it's nice to know that we're getting it because we can just sort of speculate now more openly about what we're going to be getting. There's the rumour that we might be getting Gears 6 as well as an announcement in June. But yeah, Xbox usually I would argue has, even though Xbox has struggled in the past to sort of make these exclusives matter, it always has the most hype show because with the amount of studios that Xbox owns now, it has the most chance for giving you something from a recognised IP, from a franchise that you love and more stuff like that. So yeah, do I think Silksong's going to be announced at this show? I don't know. Maybe because it was talked about last time and they've now got the Xbox store page for wishlisting."
"It could be a really nice surprise. But otherwise, let me know what you think is going to be at the Xbox showcase in June. It's on the 9th of June, we'll be covering it and we'll be covering all the rumours leading up to it. So stay tuned and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video. Goodbye."
"Transcribed by https://otter.ai"