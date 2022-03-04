GRTV News - Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in cinemas this December

The follow-up film explores how Mufasa went from orphan to king of the savannah.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about an upcoming movie, believe it or not, one that's coming out in this December.It's a film that I'm not surprised has been made, it's a film that I'm not too sure why needs to be made, but it's a film that we're getting on the lasses and it is Mufasa the Lion King. Now we got the first trailer for it yesterday, it was a teaser trailer, only a short one, but it gave us the first look at the film, confirmed the release date, gave us an idea of the plot and all that good stuff. So with that being the case, let's dive on in and see what this film is going to be about."
"So yes, witness how Mufasa became the Lion King this December. The first trailer for the prequel film has made its arrival. So considering Disney's live action animated remake of The Lion King is still the ninth highest grossing film of all time, which is absolutely wild to think that it is, with $1.663 billion to its name. It's a little bit surprising that we've had to wait five years to see the production giant capitalise on that success. This December we'll finally be seeing that as Mufasa the Lion King will be making its debut in cinemas. The film will be a prequel with sequel elements that tells the story of how Mufasa went from being a lion cub orphan to becoming king of the savannah all through a fateful meeting with the heir to the throne."
"The plot synopsis for the film is as follows. Mufasa the Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to the young lion cub Kiara, a daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumba lending their signature shtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphan cub lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny. Their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. The film will feature an all-star cast and stacked cast, including the likes of various returning voices such as Donald Glover as King Simba, Beyonce Knowles as Queen Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumba, Billy Eichner as Timon and John Carney as Rafiki, but this film will also introduce a few new stars such as Aaron Pearce as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabia, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandui Newton as Ash, Keith David as Mazego, Lenny James as Obasi, Blue Ivy Carter as Beyonce Knowles' daughter, Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara and more. You can see the teaser trailer for Mufasa The Lion King below ahead of its arrival on December 20th, 2024, and here's the poster as well. So yeah, it's coming."
"So yeah, whether or not you have been enjoying these sort of Disney live action remakes, I say live action, it is like a live action, but it's more of an animated one. You know, it's, there's a lot of animation that takes place in this film, but at the same time, it's clearly got that same sort of live action element to it. As for example, most recently, I think it was with The Little Mermaid. So, but yeah, it's coming soon. I don't think we need this film personally. I would rather see Disney explore sort of new angles, but I know that I can understand why this film's here. The Lion King is an incredibly successful film, both in the animated form and in the sort of more recent live action reboot sort of thing they did. So it makes sense for them to capitalise and continue to make movies here. I don't really know what exactly this film will tell or what the point of this film is per se, but it's coming and no doubt it'll be one of Disney's biggest earners for the year outside of maybe Deadpool and Wolverine in July. So we'll have to stay tuned. There'll be another trailer most likely now in the summer to gear us up and get us ready for the film when it comes out in December, which, you know, it's quite early for a trailer and all things considered. The movie is still about eight months away from being released."
"So to get a trailer this early shows that Disney are probably putting a lot of eggs in the basket of Mufasa the Lion King. But yeah, as we know more about this movie and as we see more from it, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. So stay tuned for more. Otherwise, I'll be back tomorrow for my next GRTV news. So stay tuned for that."
"Take care everyone."