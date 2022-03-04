GRTV News - Tekken 8 Season 1 trailer confirms Lidia, new story content

We got a bunch of news on what's coming in Tekken 8 for the rest of the year.
"Hello, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons ladies and greats when it comes to gaming, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more as part of that, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado today we're diving into some Tekken 8 news, something for the fighting game fans out there, as Tekken 8 just dropped this big trailer on us, this big season 1 trailer confirming Lydia as our second DLC character and some new story content that's coming for free as part of this season, there's also a balance patch that's coming later in spring and a new stage which is all pretty cool, I'm just going to let the trailer play in the background here after this ad, don't block our ads, we love them, love seeing War Thunder and such, yes I'll just let this play in the background as I talk over some of the stuff, so the story is probably the biggest thing to talk about besides Lydia because always like DLC characters and new additions to a roster come first anyway but Lydia is coming alongside a beach resort stage and she's going to be around this summer, it was also confirmed that in autumn and winter we're getting two more characters which I think we pretty much knew anyway considering all this stuff was already going on, but yeah some exciting stuff for Tekken, Tekken 8 has been probably the most well reviewed fighter out of the big, I would say Tekken 8 maybe and Street Fighter 6 were very very well reviewed when they came out of the big three, Mortal Kombat 1 sort of was reviewed well in terms of the people liked it playing it early and then sort of immediately afterwards it just seemed a bit like the fanbase hasn't been as hot on it maybe as other titles in the past from a fair amount of controversy, Tekken 8 has also stumbled into a bit of controversy, Seaside Resort there by the way, that's the name of the beach resort map that I was forgetting for some reason, there's also Photo Mode, another thing I forgot, thank goodness we have this trailer playing in the background otherwise I would not have been able to give you the news as you deserve it, but in any case yeah Tekken has sort of had its own fair share of controversy slightly with the Battle Pass stuff and different content being locked away behind paywalls but not really that much if we're being honest, there's definitely greater sinners out there but still fans weren't happy with it and it's changed and so these things happen, but yeah Tekken is going to be keeping going with Tekken 8 as Season 1, it's just going to be taking place over the rest of this year and we've got a lot more content to look forward to in short and there's not really much else to say, the story bit looks cool, it looks like we're going to see a lot of focus on Eddie in terms of the story, we want to see more Lydia gameplay because she's only really shown off for like 10 seconds before we really decide on how she's going to fit into the roster maybe and stuff like that, but yeah otherwise let me know what you think of Tekken 8 Season 1, which bit are you looking forward to the most?Is it the beach resort?Because to be honest with the weather in England I could do with a bit of a break to a beach resort, otherwise let me know and I'll see you in tomorrow's TRTV News video, bye bye!"