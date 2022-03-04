Wax Heads - Rebeca Let’s Play

Discover with us the demo of this very interesting title in which we will have to serve our customers and offer them what we think is the perfect vinyl for them... Not to mention that we will have to help our boss (among other things) with a problem that has been germinating for many years if we want to keep our job. Do you want to understand a little better what this is all about? Then take a look at our video and discover a new title with us!