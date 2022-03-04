Another Crab's Treasure - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Discover with us this fast-paced, funny and challenging title in which we will have to face the whole world in order to get our precious shell back, because an evil shark has taken it from us with the excuse of paying... a fee? I don't know, maybe we still don't know the background of this title, but what we do know is that it has a lot of potential.