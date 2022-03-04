Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (Quick Look) - For the Collectors

We take a first look at this Lego Dune set and then proceed to build the set in a timelapse video to show off the finished product.
"Hello friends, and welcome to a pretty special Gamereactor Quick Look, because the main action is actually not going to take place on this table.You see, I've been trying to get a hold of LEGO for a long, long time, because while I don't actively collect and assemble LEGO, for a few different occasions, LEGO has collaborated with some of our other partners, say at PlayStation, and we've received some sets."
"And what I immediately did after we received, for instance, that large mechanical map creature from the Horizon series in LEGO, I immediately went home and I poked my girlfriend Clara on her shoulder and said, I know what we're doing tonight.And then we basically just assembled the LEGO set."
"Because if there's something that we love, it's to assemble LEGO.We don't necessarily put it on display afterward.We have kids, for instance, that are way too small to understand the significance of the amount of effort that goes into assembling a large kit, a large set of LEGO."
"So we don't really display it, but we love it.It just sparks some really genuine, childlike joy to go through the instructions and see this creation take shape in front of you.It's very, very special, I would say."
"So again, I've been trying to get a hold of LEGO themselves in order to get them to send us something that we could show to you here on the show.And this is the first of what they agreed to send.This is the Atreides Royal Ornithopter from Dune."
"That's right.Dune.As we're recording this, Dune Part 2 is marching onto theaters everywhere in the world.I reviewed the movie after having watched it and gave it a 9 out of 10."
"I thought it was absolutely great.So was the first Dune from director Denis Villeneuve.And the way that you can basically interact with your excitement about Dune is to get the Atreides Royal Ornithopter."
"Atreides Royal Ornithopter has actually become a bit of a hallmark of the newly, let's say, reimagined Dune from director Denis Villeneuve.And it's something that you can now fly as in Microsoft Flight Simulator.It appears in multiple large-scale sections of the two movies."
"And it's something that has really caught the imagination of a lot of people across the globe.So much so, so that when it came to the regular held LEGO Icons voting processes, where basically you can come up with ideas and you can submit them and then people can vote for what LEGO should basically build, well, this was chosen."
"And as you can see, it's a pretty insane interpretation of what the Ornithopter basically looks like.It's a piece that is made out of 1,369 pieces.And as you can see here, contains a wide variety of minifigures, which I think is really, really interesting."
"So still suit wearing Fremen here.There is Gurney Halleck played by Joss Brolin.I believe this is Lady Jessica played by Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Paul Atreides played by Timothee Chalamet."
"And maybe this is Duncan.I think this is Duncan Idaho.And finally, obviously, this large scale figure is Baron Harkonnen, really, really cool stuff.Can't wait to assemble it."
"But obviously, I won't be doing that here because I won't rob my girlfriend Clara of the joy of assembling this kit with me.So what we're going to do is that we're kind of cut to a time lapse of her and I assembling this after we've tucked our kids to bed and putting some lights on and basically just going at it, maybe with a glass of wine."
"We are very much going to indulge ourselves, even as adults, because something like Dune is very much made for that.It is made to rekindle the joy of Lego that basically straddles all ages, which is the lovely part of it."
"So we're going to cut to that right now.And here we go.And here it is, I mean, look at it straight diving off, then unfolding all of these.Oh, my God."
"That's cool."