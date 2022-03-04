GRTV News - Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 goes into production, with an OLED version on the way

We have some new rumours regarding Nintendo's next bit of hardware.
We're back talking about the Switch 2, we talked about it a while back I think in March time where it was pointing towards it not coming out this year and coming out next year instead and now we've got a sort of contradictory source claiming that it might come out in 2024. This insider known as RA Exeter now claims that Nintendo 2 has already entered its production phase and that there's even an OLED in production as well, which is interesting, the OLED sort of took a while to come out after the original Switch, which means that we could perhaps see maybe when the Switch 2 launches a base model and then an OLED model straight away, which is interesting. There's also the claim that it would go on sale in the second half of 2024 instead of 2025. Now, even though this has been claimed, I would say don't get too excited because until we see something from Nintendo, until we see something official, we don't know, but it's best to point towards 2025 because so far Nintendo hasn't given us any reason to think that 2024 is going to be a big year for their hardware. There's some stuff coming out, it seems like quite an easy breezy year for Nintendo, you know things like Pokemon today aren't even coming out until early 2025. So just take this with a hefty pinch of salt here as we're sort of speculating that, as Alberto puts it here, our opinion more based on the body of information available to us is that Nintendo stock will be stocking during 2024 and the console could be ready to go on sale by Christmas, but Nintendo wants the launch lineup to be as strong as possible. So they don't want to launch this console with nothing really to have, you know, they could throw on Mario Kart again, they could throw on Zelda, like give it more graphical power or something like that, but without anything major it's going to flop really. So yeah, you never know, you never know, anything is possible, but at the same time we'd say even though things are going into production right now, maybe don't expect sort of a big announcement coming for the second half of this year, more likely 2025.