Razer Viper V3 Pro (Quick Look) - Lighter, Faster, Better

This is the latest iteration of Razer's esports gaming mouse, which has been updated with a new ultra-lightweight design and with support for the latest connection technology.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I mean, we do a lot of videos on gaming mice here on the show and sometimes there's some really interesting angle to cover and sometimes it's a really tactile but seemingly meaningless step towards something which is incrementally better than what was before."
"Now this is the Razer Viper V3 Pro and if you have liked Razer Vipers before, then you'll probably like this one.It is essentially like one of Razer's smaller esports-oriented mice which has a couple of different focus areas, one offering you great switches and a great sensor and also trying to reduce weight as much as humanly possible without resorting to trickery such as honeycombing."
"Now they have done that with this and it has gotten down to an impressive 54 grams.Now it seems like every single manufacturer on the market is just trying to sort of poke each other into going into lower and lower weight territory and possibly without sacrificing any kind of functionality."
"Now whether or not Razer have done that is very much up for discussion and I'm sure is very much in the eye of the individual beholder.Now let's just say that the fundamentals are really strong here.It's Razer's own optical Gen 3 switches."
"It is their own Focus Gen 2 sensor which is very, very nice.I mean, DPI-wise, we're sky high.This even supports an 8,000 hertz polling rate which is getting close to freaking ridiculous.And both of these switches and the focus sensor is something that we've tested in previous iterations, sure, but that we still know that fundamentally this will deliver lightning speed response times, has basically no proper liftoff, and it's just overall very nice."
"Even these PTFE feet here are just supposed to be absolutely fantastic.We will delve into that in a full review.It is fully ambidextrous which is very nice apart from the fact that you can't move these buttons to the lefty position, but it is very comfortable to hold and seemingly something that has been a problem with earlier Viper generations where it's just gotten a bit too small for people with big hands like me, I think it is overall very, very comfortable."
"It's very clicky, very tactile, and glides pretty effortlessly across loads of different sort of tactile surface areas, so good on Razer there.It even has a 95-hour battery life, probably I would say not with the 8,000 hertz polling rate, but wirelessly 95 hours of battery life, so it's way better than it has been previously."
"All of that is very good.Now this is where things get a tiny bit subjective because I'm looking for particular kinds of functionalities when I'm testing a mouse and I get annoyed when I don't get it.So previously with Razer mice, I've had a few sort of central complaints."
"They were very quick to sacrifice Bluetooth, which I think is a problem if you want one mice to fit many different kinds of use cases.You might not want to carry your dongle with you if you use something both for let's say studies at a university or at school, but you use the same mouse for when you come home."
"Now that dongle might be stuck in your desktop while you use something different for a laptop.You may want to use your mouse for a tablet for any kind of reason.And Bluetooth transmitters, by the way, are very tiny and it doesn't take a lot to ensure that it's there."
"But in this weight shedding competition, they have shedded Bluetooth.Now that is a problem, but it's not as big of a problem as if you, depending on what kind of dongle is there, usually you get the little type A dongle, do you remember?You still have them with 90% of all the gaming mice on the market."
"And what Razer otherwise sacrificed was a little compartment to fit the dongle in for the same reason.Let's say you're going to a LAN party.Let's say that you're just bringing the mouse somewhere."
"You want the dongle because that is the way to ensure its functionality.Well, you're going to have to carry that in like a wallet or a little bag or like a dedicated pocket so that you know you brought it because these dongles are small.Now what did Razer do with the V3 Pro?Well, they made this."
"This is the HyperSpeed dongle.It is big because that ensures the hyper-polling wireless functionality.That's the 8,000 hertz polling rate.It obviously, for obvious reasons, doesn't fit inside the mouse, meaning that you're going to have to carry this separately."
"Do you know what you also have to carry now?A USB type C cable because there is no connector in here.There's a tiny little port inside here, meaning that you're going to have to take up a USB type C cable that you carry around."
"You might carry it around for different reasons, but you can't use it for those reasons because now it has to mean that it's in your mouse through the entire time that you're using it.So you might be asking, if you are already carrying around a USB type C cable, why don't you just wire your mouse?You are taking up a port on your computer and you're carrying the cable anyway."
"That is a very good question that I find myself very unable to answer because to me, sure, wireless is more effortless, but it's only more effortless if you just put the little dongle inside the machine.Now a cable will have to stretch out."
"You are carrying that cable.And by the way, USB type C cables are light.They are very light and you could ostensibly get one that is like one inch long.But still, if you are appropriating a cable that you probably already have, that probably weighs what, five grams, six maybe?If you add those six grams to the weight of the mouse that you are already carrying, well, then you probably would have had space for a Bluetooth transmitter and a compartment for a dongle or both."
"So I think it's a bit weird.This seems very, very performance oriented, but people that are very performance oriented would always want to use a cable anyway, because that would be less friction than just putting in this."
"So, a bit confused by that.Probably a good mouse.Razer usually makes good mice, but I don't know.That's always a bad call."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you next time."