GRTV News - Xbox console sales dropped significantly last quarter

"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about console sales. I know not the flashiest of topics you might think but there's a good reason for it. It's because recently Microsoft has shared their sort of latest quarterly reports and it gives us an idea as to how well Xbox consoles are selling. Now spoiler alert, Xbox consoles have never really sold well. Especially since like the Xbox 360 era, Xbox One always struggled in the markets. Especially in markets that weren't North America and Europe. And the Xbox series sales, they did improve, right? That is worth saying that they did significantly improve over where Xbox One really, really struggled. But they're not selling as well as Microsoft probably would have hoped. Now there's probably a multitude of factors that play into this which I'll sort of talk about in a bit. But first things first, let's have a look at the news piece. So yes, Xbox console sales dropped by 31% last quarter but Microsoft continues to make money like never before. So Microsoft reported its results for the last quarter, January through March, on Thursday evening and had both good and bad news. The good is that Microsoft continues to make incredible amounts of money and even outperformed earnings, causing the stock price to rally by over 5% after closing. Good news. The bad, from a gamer's perspective, however, is that an Xbox did not contribute to this. Admittedly, the gaming division grew by a staggering 51% year on year in 2023. So this is mainly due to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Growth excluding this was 1%. So for Xbox consoles, the picture is gloomier, with hardware sales down 31%, which Microsoft says was driven by lower volume of consoles sold."
"Which, I mean, yeah. I could be giving a more sort of like obvious statement that consoles, you know, hardware sales are down 31% because consoles are sold less.Thanks Microsoft. Anyway, we can expect a similar result this quarter.So again, there's probably a few things that play into this. I think first things first though, to say that Xbox in general is up 1%, I think it's pretty good news for Microsoft, considering the fact that they haven't really had many good games to, or many, maybe good isn't the right word, but many big games just to properly sort of market and get out there. Yes, we had Starfield last year, but aside from Starfield, Microsoft has really sort of lacked as of late compared to the likes of PlayStations and Nintendo in regards to sort of first party production, which means if you have no first party games, you're not going to make as much revenue as those other ones, those other sort of publishers and first party publishers rather, that they're going to put their games on their platforms, drive console growth and stuff like that. So the fact that it was up 1% is probably a good thing and it shows that the future is probably going to be quite bright for the Xbox game division, especially in a software sense, right? When you start incorporating and launching these Activision Blizzard games, like Call of Duty and all that stuff. So we'll stay tuned to hear more about that. It might be something we pick up on next year or something. It's miles away, but I think you'll start seeing some significant growth in that regards. But the console sales are down 31%. Now, again, consoles don't really ever sell particularly well for Microsoft, or haven't for a while. There's a multitude of factors, I think, for that. Again, I think one of them is in regards to the software, right? There's very little reason to buy an Xbox console over a PlayStation 5 these days, because there are very few exclusive games that are tailored to the Xbox platform. Yes, you buy an Xbox, you get access to the Xbox ecosystem and all the good things and the fantastic things that Microsoft does there, including cloud gaming, back compatibility, game pass, cloud saves, cross saves, all that stuff like that. You get all of that good stuff."
"But when it comes to actual games, if you just want to play video games, no, you're not going to be able to play God of War. You're not going to be able to play Last of Us. You're not going to be able to play a lot of, you know, even things like Rise of the Ronin, like new games like that, and Stellar Blade. You're not going to be able to play them on Xbox. And that's one thing that Xbox has always lacked with, I think. So, and as well, I don't think it necessarily helped the recent thing that happened earlier this year with the whole rumor that they're going to be sort of leaving their consoles behind. Again, that's not something that's going to happen, I don't think."
"But I can't imagine it did a whole lot for console sales, especially with Microsoft revealing they're bringing some of their exclusive games to other platforms, because it just really gives me more reason for people to go and stick with the PlayStation, knowing that in the future, you might be able to play some of these first-party titles on that platform anyway."
"So, I think the console sales thing is worth note, but I also think that it's something that Microsoft is probably not too bothered about themselves. To me, Microsoft is transitioning to be a software developer with, you know, obviously hardware will always be important to them, but I think they're looking at ways to get Xbox stuff in the hands of more people, without necessarily needing a defined console. I think you'll see more cloud, you'll see more cross-platform, and more stuff like that, and Xbox will be fine, even if consoles are not particularly a focus for them in the future."