HP Series 7 Pro Thunderbolt 4 Monitor (Quick Look) - For Big Thinkers

This 31.5-inch 4K monitor has been tuned to deliver IPS Black and HDR400 quality visuals, all on top of having a 2000:1 contract ratio.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.You are spoiled for choice if you want a sort of pretty serious, let's say semi-pro content creation monitor."
"Let's just say that you don't really need a higher than 60Hz refresh rate.You probably have a laptop that you want some kind of USB PD set up to, and what you really want is bright color gamut coverage, a high nit-peak brightness, and maybe above all, a high resolution."
"So that is what we would normally call a content creator monitor.Now HP has made one of those.It's called the Series 7 Pro Monitor, and it is part of their bid for more sort of Thunderbolt 4 enabled monitors that are seemingly aimed either for creative desktop usage, or if you have a laptop like a MacBook Pro, say, or something akin to that, and you want to hook that up effortlessly through a Thunderbolt 4 cable that's simple USB Type-C, and that works very well."
"A lot of brands such as Dell has been making those for ages and ages, and LG as well.So to have HP Storm onto this section of the market is very exciting, and there is a lot of good news here.For one, this huge steel base here is very thick, but doesn't take up too much desk space."
"I overall think that it's pretty precision milled and very nice.There is a lot of swivel here in this particular way here, and you can adjust in height-wise almost down to the edges of the stand itself.So there is a lot of give to the display overall."
"There is some cable management at the back and a lot of ports, so already we're ahead.And there is USB 100-watt power delivery, which is very good, and I think around 10, 15 watts-ish better than a lot of the main competitors, which is very good.So overall, nice."
"Built to a certain standard, plenty of ports, nice with the cable management, and lovely build quality.That is all well and good.But there is some more good stuff to find here, which doesn't necessarily innovate or give you something new, but just delivers on the basics."
"So it's 4K, it's 31.5 inches, which is, again, akin to what is already on the market from a lot of competing displays, and Thunderbolt 4 enabled.Very good.But beyond that, this display in and of itself is actually what is called an IPS Black display."
"Something that is sort of bursting onto the market, essentially trying to combine the deep blacks that you know from displays other than an IPS display with the higher nits peak brightness of said IPS displays.And it does get close in some regards."
"So we have a 5 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, which is good, 2000 to 1 contrast ratio, a VESA Display HDR 400 certification, which by and large is fine.It's not fantastic, but it does mean that it is able to display HDR content in a seemingly satisfying manner."
"And it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.Now, you can certainly do better than that, particularly over in the ProArt displays from ASUS if you want something like that, which is both color calibrated and definitely has a higher color gamut coverage rating than that."
"But this is about offering you sort of a semi-pro level of luxury, and it really much does hit that.And again, it's 4K 60Hz through that Thunderbolt 4 display, and it charges through USB power delivery at up to 100 watts, so that's great."
"The only problem that I can see is that it's pretty expensive for what it does.I was able to find it at around $1,000 directly translated into Danish kroner here in Denmark, and $1,000 is a lot.And usually we charge more in this country for these kinds of things, so you can probably get it for around $800 overseas maybe."
"And just with a tiny bit of Googling, I was able to find a Dell P32223QE, which is essentially just part of their content creator lineup, which offers the same resolution, the same hertz, the same response time, the same screen size, and probably some of the same screen specs as well, but probably with some sacrifices as well for around half of that."
"So does HP deliver twice the performance?Well, that is very much down to the IPS black panel, whether or not that's satisfied when you're actually looking at it.So we'll take a closer look in an upcoming review."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you."