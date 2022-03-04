Pedestal Sidekick Table (Quick Look) - Declutter Your TV Stand

With the use of magnets, Pedestal is looking to redefine how we organise our TV stands.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. This time we're taking a look at more stuff from Pedestal. We actually unboxed it very quickly one day before we went over to The Weeknd because we just had received it then, but this time it's already time to take a closer look at what exactly they're offering. If you don't know Pedestal, they make TV stands and have been very successful in making those and marketing them because they offer a unique blend of both functionality and aesthetics which I think appeal to a lot here particularly in the Scandis where this sense of minimalism is really what we're trying to achieve. We're trying to declutter and we're trying to introduce items into our homes which both has an aesthetically sort of pleasing nature but also offer some kind of functionality and that is exactly what we're dealing with here because this might just look like a regular old side table to you and it is and it is manufactured in these very nice sleek stainless steel panels which is I think powder coated in particular colors. This one is the sort of the pink bubblegum colorway which is absolutely fantastic. I love it and but beyond that it serves a very unique purpose due to the fact that it is made in metal because what Pedestal is actually now building and this is what this video is focused on is very much an ecosystem of products and it's all built around magnets. So beyond just putting your TV on a stand well the back of your TV becomes the sort of the hub for all of your devices to sit so your console, your Apple TV, basically your TV remotes, everything that you might utilize in your TV experience well that has to be able to transport it around on your stand which is why Pedestal came up with the idea of using magnets because since their TV stands was all metal anyway well maybe you could house all of the power connectors and all of that stuff locally on the TV so it's all one unit being bounced around. Same general idea applies here which is why I've brought on two extra accessories that Pedestal themselves make. So let's say that you want to have a lamp here or you want to charge your iPad or you want whatever for whatever reason well these power bars that they make these is this is the mossy green one we've had this for a while well that basically just has really strong magnets keeping it in place which is incredibly useful for a number of different reasons. For one it's all in the name of decluttering so you can even fit this inside here and completely hide it away and of course this is just the mossy green color way but you could obviously tone them together so that it completely disappears and looks like a sort of a natural extension of the table itself so but if you wanted to make contrasting colors well that is exactly what this is and it's just an incredibly nice way of sort of hiding away functionality within the design. So obviously I've seen two main ways to do this inside here because that means that you can just have something charging in here in a nice way and also on the inside here where of course it fits all on its own so that's really cool and something that I was immediately drawn to when I first saw it shown and apart from that they've also made this lamp again we'll debut this in a separate video but the main thing which I actually just found out is that there is a magnetic little cover here and once that is removed that also has the magnets here so that in and of itself also works completely magnetically and you can utilize that in a number of different ways. For one it won't fall off the table and it also means that you can just try out fun ways of basically designing your home with these really functional and aesthetically pleasing pieces. So the sidekick table here isn't exactly cheap I think you could probably translate the price into something along the lines of 250 to 300 dollars which obviously is nothing but there's a lot of metal here and a lot of thought has gone into designing and creating something like this and I for one love these sprouting ecosystems which forces us to think about the things that we put in our homes in a new way. So for much more on Pedestal stay tuned to Game Racket."