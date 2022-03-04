The Big Con - Rebeca Let’s Play

What would you do if you found out that your mother's business owed ninety-seven thousand dollars to some crooks and that your whole life and the business of your lives depended on that debt? Well, our protagonist has it very clear: go for it and get the money no matter what... Do you want to know if or how she manages to do it? Well, you can start by getting an idea with this video and discover the full story if you get this title that Epic Games Store is offering for free until the end of this week!