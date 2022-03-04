GRTV News - First details on Codename Hexe, the most different Assassin's Creed in the series

We've got fresh information on one of the most interesting Assassin's Creed games ever.
"But without further ado, let's make some news today about an upcoming Assassin's Creed game. No, it's not the one set in Japan that everyone's looking forward to, it's Hex. The one that personally, I think is going to be more interesting than Assassin's Creed Red because I think Assassin's Creed in Japan, well we kind of already had it with Rise of the Ronin this year, but in any case, I think it's going to be something that hopefully lives up to everyone's expectations but it's something that, as I say, people have expected for a while, whereas Assassin's Creed Hex, as we're going to find out shortly, sounds like a really interesting system as it's going to give us a lot of sort of weird and wacky elements that we've not necessarily seen before."
"If you're not familiar, Assassin's Creed Hex was announced, I believe in 2022, where it was sort of codenamed Hex, where it's an Assassin's Creed game set in the era of witches, you know, sort of 16th century Europe. I'm pretty sure it's England. I'm not entirely sure on that but, oh, 16th century Germany, so what is now Germany would have been Holy Roman Empire I think. Correct me on my history if I'm wrong. In any case, let's just go through the details here as Alberto has collected them brilliantly. It's going to be our protagonist, we will not be able to choose the gender for the first time in a while. I think that might be the case in Red as well, but Elsa is going to be our protagonist. She's going to have sort of spiritual powers. She might be able to possess a cat by the sounds of things."
"It's going to be a much more linear adventure. It's going to focus on a fear system. It's going to have a lot of different elements. It's going to obviously be set in that time of witches. She's going to be hunted down by witch hunters. There's sort of all these different elements combining into making Assassin's Creed Hex. The most disappointing thing, I will say, is something that I've said for last because it is not going to be coming out until 2026 at the earliest, it seems. But, then again, it seems that we might be getting Assassin's Creed Red either this year or early next and so you'll get a big Assassin's Creed game fairly soon anyway. But, it's still exciting to know that this is in the works even if it is an early development and it could really breathe new life, I think, into the Assassin's Creed franchise as we know it. I think Mirage was sort of a bit of a kick in the backside for Assassin's Creed, giving it that thing of, okay, we're going to refresh stuff. Odyssey, Origins and Valhalla, they were good but they're not exactly what a lot of fans love about the series originally. So, we take that back in Mirage, we add some new stuff sprinkled in and now we're going to go forward with some of them being these massive open world titles, some of them being more linear. It seems like Hex is going to be sort of a spiritual successor to Mirage maybe. Let me know what you think about Assassin's Creed Hex though. What do you want to see from this witchy, wizardy, weirdy game? I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video. Bye-bye."