GRTV News - Fallout 76 clocked a million players in one day

Bethesda's multiplayer take on the wasteland is bigger than it ever has been.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about, well a game series we talk about quite a lot on GRTV News as of late, but there's a good reason for it.It's Fallout. Particularly Fallout 76 again, because this game has gone through a very sort of turbulent sort of existence."
"People were very excited about it when it got announced. Then it debuted and people were not very excited about it, quite angry about it if anything.It's been several years since then, about six years I believe at this point.It's been improved significantly and now the Fallout TV series has come along and people have gone, maybe we should check out Fallout 76 again."
"They have and well, a lot of people are flocking to the game now. So that's what we're going to be talking about today.Fallout 76 had over a million vault dwellers online in a single day. People really love the radioactive, lethal and barren wasteland.Ever since Amazon Prime's Fallout series premiered, we've been reporting on increasing interest in the Fallout games, but the sources have been isolated markets or specifically Steam."
"Now Bethesda themselves gives us an indication of how hugely popular the games have become after the success of the TV series.Via Exit, it is announced that over a million vault dwellers visited the Appalachian Mountains in Fallout 76 in a single day.And then follow this up with the announcement that with all Fallout games included, they reached almost five million players in the same time frame."
"Ultimately, it seems like Fallout is currently hotter than ever and we suspect the numbers will continue to climb for a while longer.So yeah, I like how when Fallout do announcements, they do it in these cool little, you know, sort of graphics.Very, very fitting for the game itself. Welcome over one million dwellers into Appalachia in a single day."
"Holy moly. So, yeah, Fallout is sort of bigger than it has been in a long time.Fallout 76 in particular is bigger than it's ever been, by the looks of things.Again, we've known that it's been seeing this resurgence of players for a while because we can infer the information from the Steam database numbers and whatnot.But this confirmation does also affirm that the resurgence of players is also stretching to consoles as well."
"A million players in a single day is a big number.It's, you know, we often talk about the sort of big games that happen up on Steam and, you know, the most played games of all time on the Steam platform and whatnot.Quite frankly, if you can clock a million players in a day on Steam, granted this is on all platforms of Fallout 76, but if you can crack a million players in all time on Steam, well, you'd be up there with the best."
"In fact, I'm looking at the Steam database charts right now. I'll quickly bring it open.Again, I should state Fallout 76's numbers were for all platforms, but this is just a point of comparison.For a 24-hour peak, there's only one game that has ever managed to have a million players online at one time, and that's Counter-Strike 2.All-time peak, if you clock a million players, you're in the top six games of all time."
"But again, Fallout did it within a single day. That shows how big it is, again, on all platforms, but you get the point.So yeah, no doubt Bethesda is looking at Fallout 76 as a bit of a cash cow again.Maybe this resurgence will see the game have further support down the line. Maybe you'll see it stick around for another five years now.But again, Bethesda has these live service games in development that we know does well for them, including things like The Elder Scrolls Online."
"So I can't imagine that Fallout 76 was ever really on the way out.But yeah, hopefully this means, though, this does mean that we'll see more Fallout stuff relatively soon.Because we cannot wait until like 2033 or whatever when the next Fallout mainline game will arrive in Fallout 5.Because Bethesda seems to be on this track that the next Fallout game is going to come after The Elder Scrolls 6, which doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon either."
"So hopefully Bethesda will look at ways to put another Fallout game out there, because we can't wait a decade for the next one.
