Phantom Fury - Livestream Replay

Discover with us this action shooter in which we will have to flee from what seems to be a laboratory full of enemies in which we will wake up because of... from what? Well, we don't really remember... or maybe they haven't even told us yet? If you want to know what happens with this disturbing adventure and how classic or modern we found it, you'll have to take a look at our video!