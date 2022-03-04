GRTV News - Fortnite to introduce way to block confrontational emotes

You'll be taking the L no longer.
"So without further ado to getting into today's news story, it is to do with the hit Fortnite, you love it, your kids love it, no, it's about Fortnite blocking some emotes, confrontational emotes as they're called, you can kind of tell it's a bit of a slow news day that we're covering, Fortnite emotes, but it is quite big because a lot of people do play Fortnite and it's a big step in Epic sort of making the game more inclusive I guess, so if you're sick of people sort of doing the take the L dance on your head whenever you die, you're probably going to be quite happy to hear about this because basically in a new blog post Epic has explained that a new privacy option is going to be included that allows you to turn off confrontational emotes, so that will mean that you won't see these emotes, so far only four emotes have been included, these are laugh it up, take the L, whip crack and make it plantain, I only know take the L, I'm not going to pretend to be a Fortnite expert, but yeah you can just find the setting in the social privacy tab of Epic, you can choose to flick it off and you can get rid of these emotes, now this doesn't mean that these emotes won't exist, it just means that people can be, you can avoid the toxicity of the take the L and stuff like that, it is funny you know to do that on someone's body whenever they're dead, but if you're playing Fortnite like all day every day it probably does get very annoying to see that when you get eliminated, especially when it can be you know I don't know an unfair elimination, I don't play Fortnite, I play Fortnite festival sometimes because I like the rhythm and the songs on there are quite fun, but yeah I don't play normal Fortnite because god, not that it's bad I think it's very good, they're just rambling about Fortnite really at this point, because yeah I think in other Fortnite news today we also heard that Billie Eilish is coming to Fortnite festival speaking of, to the main stage today, so that'll be fun, there's always new stuff coming to Fortnite, that's the thing, there's always new stuff, there's always new players, and it is a game that is largely still loved by you know a younger audience, so in fairness I think they are more susceptible to being you know, a lot of the times, I mean we all remember being kids and like raging in COD over things that nowadays would just be water off a duck's back, you know you don't really sort of get that game of rage as much, you can still game a rage at any age, but basically I think this is going to be effective, I don't see, like some people are going to cry about this because they're going to be like, yeah it's my right to be able to annoy people with my take the L emote whenever I kill someone, but it's like it doesn't really matter, it's Epic's game, they're not removing the emotes, they're just making it so people who don't want to see them, don't have to see them, so no panic, but just an interesting thing to see that the emotes have gone that far, what do you think about Fortnite emotes, what's your favourite Fortnite emote, is it take the L, I've got bad news for you, but otherwise, I'll see you in tomorrow's new video, bye bye."