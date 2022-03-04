GRTV News - Sonic Frontiers 2 is rumoured to be in development

A sequel to the platformer is supposedly in the works at Sonic Team.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about a bit of a rumour but it's an exciting one especially if you like Sega's famous most iconic character Sonic the Hedgehog because there's a rumour that's currently going around that states that Sonic Team is currently in the process of developing Sonic Frontiers 2. Now we don't know what stage of development this is in so it could be it could be that they've been working on it for a while it could be that they're just starting work on it who knows but the point is is that there's information from two sort of proven insiders that Sonic Frontiers 2 is in active development so with that being the case let's look into a bit more detail about this."
"So rumour, Sonic Team is currently developing Sonic Frontiers 2. Two proven insiders say it's without providing any more information about this project. So after the success of the Sonic movies it seems that Sega and Sonic Team have gained new confidence and after two decades of wildly uneven Sonic games the Hedgehog's latest adventures have been all the better and they have we've had some great Sonic games as of late including things like Sonic Mania and last year's Sonic Superstars but anyway yeah perhaps the most notable of these is 2022's Sonic Frontiers and many have been hoping for a sequel and maybe it's on the way. The often trusted insider Daniel Rickman has revealed via his Patreon account of this that Sega is currently working on Sonic Frontiers. So this obviously made a lot of fans happy but it's still an unconfirmed rumour which prompted one user to ask the famously knowledgeable Sega slash Atlus insider if he or she had anything about it heard anything about it so sure enough the person behind the account replied this is correct information and then continued the title is a sequel to Frontiers in gameplay style but the name might change Frontiers was Rangers until it was announced even though it's still just a rumour these two sources are usually good and hopefully we'll get to return to the world of Sonic Frontiers in the not so distant future so um yeah quite exciting. So yes Sonic Frontiers is supposedly getting a sequel we're not too sure when it's coming uh what stage of development it's in whether it's going to be called Sonic Frontiers 2 whether it's going to be called something completely different but it seems that the the current trend of um Sonic sort of projects that we're seeing isn't going to stop anytime soon uh Sega has a lot more planned for the for its blue hedgehog for its blue blur uh including a follow-up to Sonic Frontiers 2 if this information is to be believed. Now granted this isn't the only bit of Sonic stuff we have to look forward to this year is quite a big year for Sonic fans because we have let me see if I can get the name of this right Sonic Generations or Sonic X Shadow Generations I think it is which is basically like a remaster of Sonic Generations except it's also got some Shadow stuff to it as well and that's this is coming we assume before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie which is opening in uh in cinemas in late December so lots of Sonic stuff if you're a fan of that as well as the fact that later this week the Knuckles show drops on Paramount plus if you want to check out our thoughts that you can find our review for the Knuckles series on your local Game Rector release as well but uh yeah that's all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News let us know what you're excited about or what your your thoughts on this matter are you looking forward to more Sonic stuff do you think Sega should move on from the blue hedgehog let us know about it in the comments below but yeah otherwise I'm back tomorrow for the next GRTV News of the week so stay tuned for that and otherwise I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you on the next one take care everyone"