Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Quick Look) - Styled to Inspire

The latest flagship effort from Motorola boasts a more powerful collection of cameras, updated hardware, a borderless display, and comes in a collection of Pantone-styled colours.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. I like Motorola smartphones, I have for a long time. I do think that particularly when they're being aggressive with their pricing models, which they have on some Edge models in the past, they can do really good things."
"Now, quite recently they unveiled the Edge 50 family, which is just basically the Edges for this year. And, as is tradition, they came out with a number of different models.So there is a Neo, which is kind of a mid-ranger. There is the Pro, which is the one I have in front of me here. They also made a more high-end Ultra. So, basically you should look at this as a sort of a main flagship model, but there are obviously some gaps where they have to fill that in by offering up a more luxurious Ultra variant for more money. So, this is, well, not cheap, but it's definitely in the same price bracket as the OnePlus 12R, the Nothing Phone 2, or perhaps a bit less than the regular Pixel 8. So, just keep that in mind as we go through the specifications. Now, the first thing that you probably see is this backplate look. I don't like it. There are no one here in the office that does. And, I am very unsure why they sent this out to reviewers. Now, obviously, they put a lot of effort into it. So, I'm always, I'm gracious and I'm sort of elegantly grateful that manufacturers are trying to basically disrupt what these small, anonymous, square-ish smartphones are made of, be it when Apple makes the rails out of titanium, which is a small step but a cool step, to when manufacturers, for instance, make faux leather backplates instead. I love it when we challenge our conception of what a smartphone should be, be it with foldables or just using different materials. But, obviously, they've taken it a bit too far here. I should say that you can get one that's called the Black Beauty, I believe, and something called a Lavender Luxe, Lavender? I can't quite remember. The point is that those two variants are fitted with these faux vegan leather-ish backplates and they look lovely. I haven't held one, but I love these faux vegan leather backplates. It's warm, it's nice to the touch. Again, it's a different take, but this is not it. This is called, I think, Moonlight Pearl, and it was apparently designed by Mazzuccelli in Italy. That all sounds great, but it doesn't look particularly good. Now, it also has this camera mesa here, which is blended into the phone's main lines instead of being basically banished to its own camera mesa. For instance, I still have the Xiaomi 14 Ultra here, which I've chosen to lean more into the camera as a phone thing, which I like more. But be that as it may, I want Motorola to take more chances with their phone designs, perhaps like this, but not exactly this in future, because they're onto something good by offering something different. It's just that this different is pretty ugly. But again, let's go back to what Motorola usually does and does very well."
"They offer aggressive pricing and then they have a set of cool specifications where there obviously are compromise, but where the overall cohesive picture of the phone is good. It's the same here. So we have IP68 dust and water resistance. Good. It has 125-watt charging with a charger that comes in the box. Good. It has 50-watt wireless charging. Yes. Now, usually in budget-friendly models, you give up IP certification and wireless charging, which you do not here, which is great. You get Wi-Fi 6E, not the fastest around, but still plenty."
"Bluetooth 5.4, all of that is good. Now, compromise time. What do you give up? Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, not 8 Gen 3, 7 Gen 3. Will you notice? No. So don't even sweat it. You won't. Not in day-to-day performance, at least. And even last year when people were testing Genshin Impact against the, when the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 was the newest and hottest SoC on the market, well, then it was good enough and will continue to be good enough and properly supported for a long time. Up to 12 gigs of LPDDR4X RAM, not 5X, which you probably won't notice, particularly when there's 12 gigs of it, depending on what you're doing, of course. You get 256 gigs of UFS 2.2 storage, whereas some flagships are in 4.0. That, you might notice. We have seen both in benchmarks and in real performance metrics measured on, like, reviews at the time, but older storage options can actually not particularly harm, but it can do some damage, depending on what it is that you're doing to your particular work for your, to a particular daily flow. The battery, 4,500 milliamp hour, which obviously isn't the biggest around. The Xiaomi Fortune Ultra that we took a look at just a few moments ago has a 5,000 milliamp hour battery, and we have seen phones even go beyond that. But with my limited testing, I will be able to say that it's still a smartphone that lasts a day and a half or so. And with this fast charging, I didn't really mind it all that much. This is the screen. There is nothing inherently different here. It's a 6.7-inch P OLED, and Motorola has had very good sort of feedback gotten on their P OLED screens. It's 1.5K running at 144 hertz, which is great, obviously. It produces 10-bit color and peaks at around 2,000 nits peak brightness. Very nice, and obviously, like with a lot of Motorola phones, it's Pantone validated. There is a new UI. I've only just messed around a little bit with it, but it's called Hello UI. And don't fret about it switching from the old Moto to Hello UI because it's basically the same. Very stock, very subtle, only a few different touches, and they're all pretty good. So at the back here, we have a triple camera system. Luckily this time, they've skipped giving us a stupid freaking macro and have stuck with a proper telephoto. That means that we get a 50-megapixel f over 1.4 main sensor with optical image stabilization. You get a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide, and finally, a 10-megapixel 3x optical telephoto. Now, Motorola says that this is the first Pantone validated camera, which obviously means that Pantone, which is a company that generally does color science and validates consumer electronics based on how close to life it's able to mimic proper coloring, well, it's apparently the first time that they are color validating pictures that are taken in the device, usually it's screens, for instance."
"And honestly, through my limited camera testing, I couldn't really tell the difference. It's the same sort of semi-mid-ranger to semi-high-end smartphone, where if you give it enough light, it will produce fine photos with proper high dynamic range and with okay night mode performance, depending on the different scenarios. The 120-degree ultra-wide is a tad bit narrow, the 3x optical telephoto is getting a bit outdated, and we would like it for it to start at 5x in order to be proper useful for zoom shots, but apart from that, it's fine. You can trust it with your baby's first steps photos, or taking photos of your pets, or at parties, and in very different lighting scenarios, it'll perform fine. There obviously will be cameras still out there that have a lot more versatility, both in zoom, in FOV, in the amount of lenses, in the amount of shooting modes and color profiles, but this will mainly get the job done, and for that, Motorola deserves some sort of credit."
"It is still cheaper than the majority of its competing rivals, and beyond sort of selecting a Pixel 8 because you'll get a more Google-esque software experience alongside a properly better camera due to some of the sort of computer-based after-effects editing that it does on the fly, well, it's a good shout, and it's honestly only because that something like the Nothing Phone 2 just have more style and are more successful in challenging the way that we use our phones, but charging speeds, specifications, build, and hand feel, Motorola does it well."
