DJI Avata 2 (Quick Look) - Soar Like Never Before

This drone uses FPV technology to allow you to capture footage in first-person, all by using the propriety DJI Goggles 3 technology to open the way to immersive recording like never before.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look, a quick look this time which will figure out, basically have the geese of an unboxing more than ever before, because I actually haven't flown the DJI Avatar 2 too much, I've only flown it a couple of times and it was very very confusing, but not because there's anything inherently wrong with the way that you control an FPV drone, there are several ways of doing it, and the way that DJI has done it is haven't really changed as much over the last couple of generations, particularly since the original Avatar was launched two years ago I think."
"The main point though is that it does take some getting used to, particularly if you are an FPV neophyte like myself.In order to give you some background, I actually use DJI drones almost every day because we shoot a good majority of the drone B-roll for our Evie Hour films, I shoot that personally when I have the car on loan for review, and well I feel like that it's an incredibly intuitive control scheme."
"For one, it kind of feels like a DualSense controller, an Xbox controller, you have two different axes that you move in and you have two thumbsticks in order to do that, and then obviously where you would normally have your triggers, you have zoom and you have basically your yoke stick."
"So the point is that that feels very natural for someone who holds a controller almost every single day, but the way that FPV drones work, for good reason as well, is that it offloads a lot of the way that it controls onto two different devices.One being the goggles, these are the new DJI Goggles 3, which has some inherent differences and improvements compared to the previous generation, and this little controller right here."
"So the point is that you have some of the drone's main features offloaded to your head, depending on how you perceive the world around you and move your head around, because there are obviously gyroscopes and accelerometers that dictate or at least measures how you move your head, and that is combined through the motion and the physical controls here on this little controller right here."
"In the Fly More kit, which you can still order if you want, but it's not necessary inherently, is that you get two extra batteries plus a battery charging station.This is the same as it's been for every single DJI drone for at least a couple of years, or it's a USB Type-C in through a power supply you supply yourself, and then it charges all the batteries that you have inserted at once."
"And then there is the drone itself.Now, obviously there's two main things that I've changed here, it is the goggles and it is the drone itself.The Goggles 3 here now has HD Micro OLED screens, which obviously is going to be great for perceiving and getting a good feel of your surroundings when you're looking at it through the drone's cameras and then beamed into the headset itself."
"It also has Real View PIP, that basically means that by tapping on the side of it, you can get proper pass-through through the cameras to see what is actually in front of you, and you can overlay those two realities in one.That basically means that if you fly around with your drone, but you want a small representation of where you are in your space, you can have them on and you can fly with your drone and see through that, but you can also get a sense of where you are."
"That is really, really cool.There is also something called Easy Acro, basically a system which allows for way more risky flying.And inside the Easy Acro system is also something called Turtle Mode, which basically means that if it falls on its back, it can get itself onto the proper takeoff position again."
"It all very much sort of insinuates and directs its attention towards this as a more sporty flying system.But obviously, there are a lot of content creators out there that uses FPV drones in order to catch more cinematic footage, because once you truly master its systems, well, then you can get more smooth sequenced flying out of it."
"It's not just for sort of sporty flying to see how fast you can break a track or something like that.For that also, there are even smaller, even, let's say, even riskier drones out there, which are easier to repair and probably also easier to fly than the Avatar."
"This exists like a lot of DJI equipment within and very much in between two spheres of very professional and then more sort of semi-professional content creators and flyers.The lens itself has also gotten an upgrade, which is obviously good.It's a super wide 155 degree FOV lens that records now in 4K, which is something that people have been asking for for a long time because FPV footage was, I'm pretty sure it was tied either to 1080p or 1440p earlier."
"Now we get a bump up to 4K, which a lot of people are very happy about.And it's all taped through this 1 over 1.3 inch sensor, seeing a lot of good buzz around the sensor and the footage that it's able to capture.But again, it's something that I'm going to have to further explore once I get my hands proper on it and using it."
"The main reason why I haven't gotten around to actually filming with it yet is that we need the next couple of EV hour cars on loan in order for me to truly take it out somewhere and then experiment with what kind of footage I can get.So for much more on DJI equipment, there's already a ton of it on GamerAction, so stay tuned for more in the future."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."