Journey Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank (Quick Look) - Elevate Your On-The-Go Charging

This wireless power bank system offers a total capacity of 10,000mAh all while having a kickstand and MagSafe functionality to make charging your systems even more effortless.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at a power bank, but while we the last time took a look at a power bank that could do several different things, for instance, produce a small shelf where you could charge your Apple Watch at the same time, what Journey has managed to do there is just make another power bank."
"And there's nothing wrong with that inherently, but it seems like particularly for the Apple ecosystem fanatics where Journey really does make much of their bread and butter, it is a tad basic, particularly for the $69.99 USD asking price.But still, the RapidGo family is full of different, chock full of different exciting products for the Apple user to explore."
"So let's take a closer look.So it is very, let's say, conventional in the sense that this is a carry-on power bank.It's 10,000 mAh, and despite being covered in this canvas pattern here, it is really just the MagSafe magnet coil, which obviously ties into the MagSafe ecosystem that magnetically attaches to your phone."
"At that point, it will charge at the recommended official MagSafe wattage, so there's no real inherent difference there.It's obviously pretty light, I would say.I would wish that these power bank sort of weights would come down a little bit."
"It seems that Apple was pretty close with their own MagSafe power bank, but obviously that had different issues, one of them being too small mAh sizes for it to make a proper difference, whereas 10,000 really is something that you can actually use.And there is a couple of cool little things here."
"For one, there is a built-in little kickstand, which has a really nice, really tactile but also difficult to sort of unlatch kickstand, so that basically means that if you wanted to use it as a sort of a pseudo, let's say, sort of nightstand charger when you could, that means that you can also twist the phone sideways and get the benefit of standby mode if that's what you want."
"At the same time, that's not the only thing, because it also has a little, if I can even, because you can see that the thing, we've done this with Journey before, which is that there are good ideas and there are functionalities that you would want to use often, but because things are so tightly constructed, it's not easy to sort of unfold."
"I actually had to use a small screwdriver the last time in order to unhook one of their sort of charging latches, and it's the same thing I'm going to have to do now.But once you do it, and I'm guessing if you ease it up and use the mechanism a little bit, then it should get easier is my, at least what I think."
"So once you get that going, you have this little loop here.So what do you use that for?Well, in the pictures, it's so you can secure it on your hand.I guess it's because that it's, well, people have these, it's not as much now, but a couple of years back, they had these like loops on the back of their phone, because that was much easier to hold it over long stretches of time."
"So you would sort of mash it in between your fingers, and then that would basically carry some of the weight and means that it was a more secure fit in your hand if you're using it for extended stretches of time.So this does something similar."
"You could even do it like you would those old time hoops and then have it at the same time.And obviously the MagSafe magnets mean that it is a secure and tight fit.So, but still $69.99 USD is not cheap for a 10,000 mAh power bank, and you can definitely get one for a lot less."
"So I would wish that Journey would have introduced some extra functionality.Apple Watch charging would be a good idea because they have basically put in an in-out USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port and a little LED indicator here to tell you how much charge is actually there."
"So there are all the good stuff here, it's just about adding something a little bit extra so you feel like you get, you know, what you would expect for your money.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."