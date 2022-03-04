GRTV News - Embracer Group splits into three entities

Embracer Group is now known as Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends, and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends.
Embracer Group, the big company that used to own Sabre and Gearbox and things like that before recently sort of restructuring majorly, is deciding that it's, well, has announced that it's split into three separate entities. These will be Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends and Middle Earth Enterprises & Friends and these will make up the new structure of Embracer and they will be sort of replacing Embracer as we know it I guess. Now this comes from a press release from Embracer themselves, the CEO Lars Wingfors basically explained in detail what this is going to look like, I've just picked out a few quotes in this piece because I think otherwise it'd basically just be a copy and paste of the press release which no one really wants to read because it's quite long. I did go through it all and yeah, it's a lot of sort of back and forth on the same points about, you know, how it's going to be split up, what it's going to look like in the future. Basically Asmodee is going to be the sort of tabletop developer for Embracer, Coffee Stain & Friends is going to be looking at gaming and all that jazz, you know, basically just sort of its main gaming development and then Middle Earth & Friends is sort of also gaming in a way but it's also establishing more of the big IP stuff, the really triple A stuff with the Formidable Partnerships and obviously because they still own the rights to Lord of the Rings and Embracer they're going to be milking that for all they can get. As I say, previously we've seen Saber Interactive, Gearbox I believe also leave Embracer and either found themselves a new buyer or entirely went independent and it seems to be that Embracer, after sort of 2021 making these huge purchases, is now backing down on that and is going to a restructuring.
The unfortunate side effect of this is that it loses a lot of people's jobs, which is always unfortunate whenever anything like this happens with restructuring. It never seems to be the people that caused the restructuring that actually end up losing their jobs but you know, that's just my personal take on it. In any case, it's a big move for Embracer, it's something that we're likely going to be talking about for a while as we all get used to sort of calling it Asmodee, Coffee Stain and Middle Earth and Friends. These are weird names I find personally but yeah, I think it's going to be interesting to see what comes from Embracer, or not Embracer I guess, as we go into the future.