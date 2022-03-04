Razer Kishi Ultra (Quick Look) - Mobile Gaming without Compromise

The latest iteration of the Kishi controller is designed to make mobile gaming feel as similar to a console experience as possible.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.There is now a lot of good products out there on the market if you want to take your gaming experience on the go."
"And perhaps not even on the go, but more so a different place in your house.And I say that because while we've had handhelds like the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation Vita and that kind of stuff before, now both cloud gaming and console streaming has enabled us to be able to get closer to the dream of taking our games everywhere with us."
"And there are several ways that you can go about it.If you just want to stay at home, but you for instance want to play in bed, or one of your family members wants to take up the larger TV screen in your house and you just want to sit on the couch and play something, well then you can have a PlayStation Portal if you have a PS5, a Logitech G Cloud if you for instance have an Xbox Series console."
"And there are many ways to do it, but one of the olden ways was to just use your smartphone, use the app in question that would allow you to either stream from the cloud or from a console that you'd own, and then you would use your phone with a controller of some kind.You can buy for like $5, you can buy small controller clamps where you just connect with Bluetooth to your phone and then you have ostensibly what a PlayStation Portal would offer you without the proprietary feel."
"Now Razer has been putting out these Kishi controllers for a while, which does exactly that, but they've had a couple of problems as we have basically pointed out in a couple of different videos and reviews over the years.One of them was bad ergonomics because it basically tried to mimic the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, which for people with big hands can be very uncomfortable over longer stretches of gameplay."
"And also that it only allowed for a very select amount of phones, and these phones would either be lightning for older iPhones or USB Type-C for all Android phones.And the thing is it just wasn't a big enough screen.If I want to stream something, I don't want to use my iPhone 15 Pro, which is a 6.1-inch screen."
"It's just too small for me.So what Razer has done is given us the Kishi Ultra, and the main drive for the Kishi Ultra is that you can use bigger units for the screen than just your average 6.7-inch semi-flagship.You can actually use upwards to 8-inches, which leads Razer to basically recommend that you use an iPad Mini."
"Now I have an iPad Mini, and I've tested it with the iPad Mini.So the main draw here is that you insert it like you normally would, and then you connect it with the USB Type-C, and now you have an 8-inch gaming device, which very much rivals the Logitech G Cloud and the PlayStation Portal."
"And because it's the iPad Mini, even though it doesn't have the more fluid iPad Pro screens, it's obviously going to give you a very nice gaming experience, particularly if you're just console streaming or streaming directly from something like Microsoft Cloud Streaming, which we up to a few months ago called xCloud."
"So you'll obviously get a good experience with this, but you can also just still use either newer iPhones, which now use USB Type-C, but you can also use smaller Android tablets if you have something which comes out at around 8-inches.Now there aren't too many of those, but quite frankly, most of them are very cheap because it is genuinely understood that a smaller tablet means that you want to save money."
"So there are budget-friendly models from someone like Lenovo or Redmi that do 8-inch-ish tablets, which fit in the Razer Kishi Ultra.So the thing is, if you wanted a small tablet for a child or something like that, and you wanted that to have some extra functionality in the future, then you would have a Kishi Ultra."
"In order to sort of complete that picture, I really wanted Razer to take it much further than this, because I feel like the Kishi controller that can elongate or extend in such a way that you can fit tablets in, is such a nice way for us to utilize our tablets, which for a lot of us is just sitting idle in a drawer not doing anything, contra to our smartphones, which we need as topped up as they can be at all times because we use them for so many different things."
"So to utilize the tablets, it's such a good way for us to use these kinds of USB Type-C controllers for console streaming, cloud streaming, or just straight-up mobile gaming if that's what you want.So I would have loved it if Razer had made this go even further so we could fit an 11-inch iPad Pro or an 11-inch iPad Air, all of the iPads that have USB Type-C that we use every single day."
"It's a cool concept.I really want to see more of it.Besides that, it's really good.The ergonomics are a lot better because it's genuinely bigger."
"The mecha-mechanical face buttons and 8-style D-pad really works well.The analog sticks are great and responsive.And even though that it does take up a lot of space, even when there is no unit inside, it still feels like high-quality kit."
"The sensor HD rumble feels really good.There is RGB chroma here, which I turned off immediately after I started testing, and I haven't turned it on since because I don't know how much battery drain it puts my iPad Mini through, but I want to save that power because, like, I have my hands here."
"They cover the RGB, and I don't like RGB to begin with, but my hands are where they're supposed—well, anyway.There's USB Type-C passthrough right here, meaning that you can charge the iPad Mini even when it is using the main USB Type-C port by, you know, hooking up to the controller."
"And you can use it as a PC controller.It's obviously dumb, but if you wanted to just have one device, you can have nothing in it, connect through USB Type-C to your laptop or computer, and then use it.And it's actually quite a good controller, even when it isn't doing its main job."
"So for $150, which is, on a good day, about a third less than the PlayStation Portal, and on, like, a worse day, it's, like, half the price of a G Cloud, well, then this really is something.So if you have something that fits an iPad Mini or a smaller tablet, then it really does make sense."
"Thanks so much for watching."