GRTV News - Little Big Planet 3's online servers have been shut down permanently

The online features have been stopped meaning millions of user-generated levels are no longer accessible.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and well we're going to be starting off by talking about something that came to fruition towards the end of last week over the weekend. Basically, LittleBigPlanet 3's servers have now been shut down. This is quite an interesting situation because LittleBigPlanet 3 is a user generated content game for the most part. Yes, it is a story mode and yes there are sort of local elements that you can play and whatnot, but like a lot of the other things that Media Molecule has made over the years like Dreams, it excels because of its user generated content. And now because the servers have been shut down, you can no longer access a lot of this user generated content. So with that being the case, let's dive on in, see why this has happened and go from there."
"So LittleBigPlanet 3's servers have now shut down. Millions of user created levels are no longer available. The servers for LittleBigPlanet 3 have now been closed indefinitely following a temporary shutdown this January. Within a post on the official PlayStation website, Sony confirmed that all services including access to other players creations have gone offline. This sadly means that millions of user created levels are now inaccessible, but any content saved locally on PS4 can still be played. Users can still play the campaign and can create their own content without being able to share it online. Are you sad to learn that LittleBigPlanet 3 has lost online connectivity? So yes, this all comes as of earlier this year when there was a temporary shutdown which is due to technical issues, believe it or not, and it meant that the servers to the PlayStation 4 version of the game were taken down. And ever since, they haven't really gone back up and Media Molecule has now put out a statement, well not Media Molecule actually, it's a statement from PlayStation themselves, but they've said that the servers, well the decision was made to not bring the servers back online. So ever since that shutdown in January, they've been offline and they have not been going back online and they will not go back online. So yes, this means that all that user generated content that was available online is no longer accessible."
"If you have it stored locally, you can still access it and use it like that, but if you did not share it or if you've not downloaded it, you will not be able to access that content going forward. But yeah, this is quite, it's a little bit disappointing because, you know, these user content, user generated content games, they excel by having these massive sort of communities that build the stuff, but at the same time, LittleBigPlanet 3 is quite an old game at this point."
"And it can't be supported indefinitely and we're seeing that, well the next big thing will be Dreams, because eventually Media Molecule will move on from that game and there'll come a time where Dreams' online servers will be shut down as well and we'll be talking about something similar like this. It might be, you know, sort of five, six, seven, eight years away, but it will be coming. So if you play Dreams, make sure to start stocking up on content, store it locally, because there's going to be a time when you probably, like LittleBigPlanet 3, won't be able to access the online part of the game, meaning you won't be able to access a lot of the content. But yes, that's all the time we have today's episode of GRTV News, but we'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that. See you all on the next one."