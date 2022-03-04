GRTV News - The Wolf Among Us 2 gets new signs of life

Telltale has given us some new screenshots for the upcoming return to Fabletown.
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News. I'm Alex, as usual, covering the latest and greatest in tech, gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, here onto the afternoon's GRTV News. If you like what you see and you want to see more, as always, you can check out more at the Gamereactor Network, where we do gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, and so much more. And it's in a bunch of languages, so as always, wherever you get your Gamereactor from, check it out. Without further ado, though, today, we've got some sort of exciting, sort of interesting news on The Wolf Among Us 2. A little cameo from Ben here. As we see, The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed to 2024. Now, it is a third of the way through 2024, weirdly enough. Time does fly, and we've just got new signs of life from The Wolf Among Us 2. Geoff Keighley shared these images to his Twitter, or X, if you want to call it, and yeah, they're just gameplay shots, basically. Some gameplay screenshots of The Wolf Among Us 2, a game that was announced in 2019. The sequel to the 2013 mega-hit for Telltale, The Wolf Among Us 2 has been one of their most anticipated titles for quite some time, and yet, we've had basically nothing on it. It was meant to release in 2023. It's been pushed back to 2024. Still just claimed as now in production from Geoff Keighley, which doesn't hold the greatest signs for it coming out this year, in my personal opinion."
"It's been five years since it was announced. Development, it had to be restarted on it, apparently. And yet, it seems that we're not quite at the point of release, although this could just be Geoff Keighley saying, hey, it's now in production, here's a reminder, and we might see something maybe around June for Summer Game Fest. You never know. There's a lot of anticipation around The Wolf Among Us 2. The Wolf Among Us is probably, it depends because I did love Tales from the Borderlands, but it's one of my favourite Telltales. It's definitely, if not my all-time favourite, it's number two, and it is just the, I think definitely even if Tales from the Borderlands has a lot more fun to it, I think Wolf Among Us is clearly the best written story they've done. Obviously, that's going to annoy a lot of Walking Dead fans, but to be honest, I think, the Walking Dead, and this is a personal opinion at this point, pure editorialising, but the Walking Dead, to me, is a bit too purposefully pulling on your heartstrings. You know, the little girl, nowadays I guess we take it for granted of the guy, the older man, who has to protect the little girl unwillingly and takes her on as a pseudo-daughter, because that plot has been done kind of to death, I want to say, in games. You know, sort of getting the boom in the early 2010s. In any case, The Wolf Among Us 2 is not going to have that. It's probably going to have a lot more point-and-click investigating adventures as we take on Bigby Wolf once again, with a lot of fables. If you've not played The Wolf Among Us, I do highly recommend it. It's even cool that we are getting this sequel, considering that Telltale nearly closed down a few years ago, but yeah. Let me know what you think about The Wolf Among Us 2. Do you think we'll see it this year? And let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Bye-bye."