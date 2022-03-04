GRTV News - Supergiant shows off a load of Hades II gameplay

Get your Hades II fix ahead of a technical test coming soon.
Supergiant has shown off a lot of gameplay in a 3 hour recent stream and it gave us a big look at the game. I'm going to turn that down immediately and just let this run in the background here as we look through the article. Basically, we got a look at weapons, we got a look at Melanele, the new protagonist, we got to hear about the story, we got to look at new gods, we can just see Apollo there, we got loads of stuff in this reveal and it's coming out ahead of the technical test that's going to be coming soon as we look towards Hades 2's early access launch. Now, I'm not sure personally if we're going to see a similar level of content that we saw in Hades 1's early access launch because Hades 1 when it launched in early access only let you get through Tartarus I believe and then the other major levels were added on over the years. Considering it has been 4 years since we saw Hades 1 and that this is a direct sequel, hopefully we'd be seeing reused assets here to make the development process a bit easier rather than a full new map the likes of which we've never seen before.
It is a direct sequel, it is a different story. Zagreus is not to be seen right now. I have a feeling he will come about in some capacity. But yeah, with Melanoe she's going to head down. She is also a daughter of Hades I believe. I've not seen the full 3 hour stream yet, I've skimmed through it for this news piece. So basically what we're getting is a different story where Melanoe is going down into the underworld to save Hades himself from Kronos who is going to be the main villain of the game, likely the final boss as well. We're not sure how much more difficult Kronos is going to be but it seems like we've got some differences in our gameplay especially. We can see the booms on the left there as we look in the gameplay in general. It seems there's a lot tighter version of the UI this time around and there's just a lot of stuff to look forward to in general. If you've not seen the stream yet I highly recommend you to go watch it especially if you're a fan of Hades in general. It's made me go from middling level of hype around Hades 2 to probably being my most anticipated game for the rest of the year if I'm honest. I'm a big fan of Hades 1 and I'm going to have to get through to the epilogue now because I've seen this and hopefully, yeah, it won't be too long until we get the technical test and then the early access launch after that and then hopefully not too long at all until we get the full release.