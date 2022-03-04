English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Groups
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
Join
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ
Quentin Tarantino may have cancelled his tenth film
There are reports that he has canned The Movie Critic.
Published 2024-04-18 11:53
GR Misc
Quentin Tarantino may have cancelled his tenth film
on the 18th of April 2024 at 11:53
Sea of Thieves hits a mega player milestone
on the 18th of April 2024 at 10:56
Henry Cavill doesn't think his James Bond dreams are over just yet
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:36
Hades II is getting a technical test prior to launch
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:35
Hazelight will reveal its next game this year
on the 16th of April 2024 at 11:41
Keanu Reeves is Shadow the Hedgehog
on the 16th of April 2024 at 09:55
Peacemaker has started production for its second season
on the 15th of April 2024 at 12:26
Fallout 76 has seen a resurgence of players ever since the show arrived
on the 15th of April 2024 at 11:21
Todd Howard has turned down multiple The Elder Scrolls TV adaptations
on the 14th of April 2024 at 14:05
Is Bungie working on Destiny 3?
on the 14th of April 2024 at 09:07
Dredge is being turned into a movie
on the 13th of April 2024 at 14:03
Even some of Yellowstone’s stars are unclear when the final episodes will be filmed
on the 13th of April 2024 at 09:07
More
Videos
Gaming Gossip: Episode 11 - Are we in the golden era of gaming adaptations?
on the 18th of April 2024 at 12:55
Quentin Tarantino may have cancelled his tenth film
on the 18th of April 2024 at 11:53
Film Frenzy: Episode 10 - We discuss the fallout of Fallout
on the 18th of April 2024 at 11:38
Troubadour Generation Leather Backpack (Quick Look) - A Super-Functional Luxe Backpack
on the 18th of April 2024 at 11:14
Sea of Thieves hits a mega player milestone
on the 18th of April 2024 at 10:56
GRTV News - Quentin Tarantino is rumoured to have canned his tenth and final film
on the 18th of April 2024 at 07:56
Crime Scene Cleaner - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 17th of April 2024 at 18:23
Harold Halibut - Livestream Replay
on the 17th of April 2024 at 18:20
Henry Cavill doesn't think his James Bond dreams are over just yet
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:36
Hades II is getting a technical test prior to launch
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:35
GRTV News - Take-Two lays off hundreds of staff
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:34
GRTV News - D&D owner Hasbro already looking to partners for Baldur's Gate sequel
on the 17th of April 2024 at 12:57
More
Movie Trailers
Velma Season 2 Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 19:50
Thelma the Unicorn - Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 08:51
Outer Range: Season 2 - Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 08:47
Blood of Zeus - Season 2 Official Trailer
on the 12th of April 2024 at 09:02
Dark Matter - Official Trailer
on the 12th of April 2024 at 08:53
Young Woman and the Sea - Official Trailer
on the 12th of April 2024 at 08:22
IF - Final Trailer
on the 11th of April 2024 at 14:49
Speak No Evil - Official Trailer
on the 11th of April 2024 at 07:18
Joker: Folie à Deux - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of April 2024 at 05:06
Fly Me To The Moon - Official Trailer
on the 8th of April 2024 at 16:46
MaXXXine - Official Trailer HD
on the 8th of April 2024 at 14:19
Fallout - Console to Camera
on the 5th of April 2024 at 15:51
More
Trailers
Yars Rising - Official Announcement Trailer
on the 18th of April 2024 at 01:09
Dead Island 2: SoLA - Launch Trailer
on the 18th of April 2024 at 01:07
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Release Date Trailer
on the 17th of April 2024 at 17:38
Cat Quest III - Release Date Trailer
on the 17th of April 2024 at 16:52
Sticky Business - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer
on the 17th of April 2024 at 16:21
Capes - Release Date Reveal Trailer
on the 17th of April 2024 at 16:00
SteamWorld Heist II - Official Reveal Trailer
on the 17th of April 2024 at 15:55
Microsoft Flight Simulator - City Update 6: Southwest Germany
on the 17th of April 2024 at 01:44
Sand Land - Sandstorm Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 13:04
Frostpunk 2 - Gameplay Deep Dive
on the 16th of April 2024 at 07:31
The 400 Mini - Launch Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 01:26
No Rest for the Wicked - Official Steam Early Access Launch Trailer
on the 16th of April 2024 at 00:55
More
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
More