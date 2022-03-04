GRTV News - Quentin Tarantino is rumoured to have canned his tenth and final film

The Movie Critic is claimed to have been axed just a few months ahead of it beginning to film.
Essentially, Quentin Tarantino has been in the process for quite a while now in creating his so-called last movie, his tenth and final directorial big effort.
"It was supposed to be called The Movie Critic and there were various different reports from production companies stating that it was going to be filmed sometime in the autumn.So it was on its way, probably looking at a 2025 release sometime. Generally speaking, Quentin Tarantino doesn't mess around with much special effects.So while you'd expect him to take his time to make sure the edit is done in the most refined manner as possible, you kind of wouldn't expect it to take as long as it would take for some of these modern green screen films to make."
"But the point is that it was supposed to be filmed in autumn so we were kind of assuming that this final film was going ahead.But it seems like that won't be the case anymore because there are rumours now stating that it has been cancelled by Quentin.So let's dive in and have a look.Rumour. Quentin Tarantino has cancelled his tenth movie. The Movie Critic was apparently not good enough to be his final masterpiece."
"Quentin Tarantino has said that he wants to stop making movies after his tenth full-length project.So many of us were a mix of sad and excited when he finally revealed The Movie Critic last year.We've only received smaller updates since then, including claims that he'd be teaming up with Brad Pitt again.Seems like we can forget everything we know about the movie however, including the name."
"Because deadlines are usually very reliable, Justin Kroll claims that Quentin Tarantino has decided to cancel The Movie Critic and is going back to the drawing board to get some new ideas as to what his tenth and final movie will be.It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Tarantino has shared ideas publicly and then cancelled his plans.The most well-known example is that he initially left The Hateful Eight but later decided to return and finish it."
"So maybe there's still a chance we'll see The Movie Critic someday, if we ask nice enough.Now I think that would be quite interesting to think that he might do a tenth, you know, he'll do this, cancel this movie, potentially do a different tenth movie.And then maybe like, you know, after a few years of retirement, he'll think, you know, you know what, let's actually finish The Movie Critic and get out of there, see if people like it."
"You never know. But again, we don't actually, this is a, this is a rumour from a usually very reliable reporter at the deadline.So while you can probably take the information with quite a lot of faith until you hear from Quentin, it's not necessarily confirmed.So stay tuned to hear more about this, no doubt, very soon.I'm guessing that if this is true and The Movie Critic has been cancelled by Quentin, that we'll see various different things in the sort of production lots reports as well, stating that there won't be any filming taking place for the movie this autumn."
So, yeah, stay tuned for more on this matter very soon. And as for what Quentin's going to be doing for his tenth one, I don't think Quentin knows that, so we'll just have to stay tuned for that as well.