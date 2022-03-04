GRTV News - D&D owner Hasbro already looking to partners for Baldur's Gate sequel

Even without Larian at the helm, this isn't the end for the Baldur's Gate series.
"So if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews and so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. But without further ado, let's get to today's news piece. It is talking about Baldur's Gate 3, potentially Baldur's Gate 4, whatever it's going to be called. Already Hasbro, who own D&D and therefore the rights to the Baldur's Gate IP, are looking into a new game. Now, earlier on in the year we heard that Larian, who made Baldur's Gate 3, were not going to be coming back for Baldur's Gate 4 or whatever it may be. Initially the plan had been for Larian to continue working on an expansion or a sequel or something like that, but instead they decided to pivot and yeah, I think it's sort of been the better decision for them, by the sounds of things."
"It seems like they're a lot happier there working on something entirely different rather than just going back to D&D, but obviously with the success that Baldur's Gate 3 has been, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, who own D&D, aren't exactly going to let that just go away and so they are looking to make a sequel, something in the works. Eugene Evans has been speaking recently to PC Gamer and he says that we're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of what does the future look like for the Baldur's Gate franchise. I'm just going to pause Ben there for a second so he's not talking. So we certainly hope that it's not another 25 years as it was from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3, I think it's technically 23 years, but we won't hate Eugene for that before we answer that, but we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate. We take that very, very seriously as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. So essentially, I mean there was a switch from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3 anyways. BioWare handled the first two games and then Baldur's Gate 3 was announced years ago and it's only just come out now. Not as in that it took that long, but it was initially dropped and then Larian picked it up and then an early access game came out in 2020 and then in 2023 it finally launched fully and it launched early because it didn't want to get beaten by Starfield, it ended up beating Starfield. The story around this game is just insane in general. As you probably know if you've seen any of the other stuff, I'm a big fan of Baldur's Gate 3 as a lot of people are, but I just find it really fascinating just the whole hullabaloo of how this game came together. I think no matter what, there's always going to be more interest in Baldur's Gate, especially with Larian tied to it, but without Larian tied to it, I think there's going to need to be a certain name of a similar calibre attached to a project or someone who says we're going to do it like Larian did it. Does that mean that we're going to see similar successes? No, I think Baldur's Gate 3 was a flash in the pan. Not as in it's a dead game now or anything like that because it's still loved mostly, but it seems like lightning struck and without Larian's sort of magic working on it, I'm not sure what will happen, but it's good news for the Baldur's Gate IP and it's good news for Larian as a whole. In any case, let me know what you think of Baldur's Gate 3, what you want to see in Baldur's Gate 4, if there is one, and I'll be sure to update you with all this news and more in another GRTV soon. Bye bye."