GRTV News - Skybound are looking for backers to make a AAA Invincible game

Invincible is branching out massively as an IP.
There's already been $450,000 put forward for this game but as we know, games take a lot more than that nowadays to make money.
"However, it seems that Invincible is just going to keep rolling forward. It's the IP that is sort of the interest of a lot of people right now with Season 2 just wrapping up, Season 3 being confirmed, Season 4 and 5 potentially in the works from this Skybound document as well. There's also been $18 million raised, by the way, from investors. It's not just the $450,000 that's been put forward. But yeah, AAA, Invincible game. We've already seen the Invincible Atomy video game which is a bit of like a point and click narrative adventure type thing and we've also seen the Guardians of the Globe mobile game but this would be the first sort of major step forward for Invincible into the gaming space, into the AAA gaming space. We already know we're going to get a lot of Invincible projects coming up. Besides the TV show, there's the Invincible live action movie which is on the back burner. Robert Kirkman is constantly talking about how they're just sort of deciding that it needs to make sure that it's not going to step on the TV show's toes. Talking a little bit about the project, we can just get a quote here from the Republic page."
"By developing this game in-house under complete control of our team of franchise stakeholders and Invincible IP creator Robert Kirkman himself, we are creating a highly coveted game that is guaranteed to our fans of the comic, the global hit TV show and serious gamers alike wholly captivated by the first-of-a-kind Invincible experience. Plus, by creating this project in-house, we will reap the benefits of being the IP rights owner, developer and publisher providing increased value to our stakeholders. So basically, they're sort of trying to appease fans and stakeholders a bit in that statement by saying, you know, well we're going to keep it all in-house therefore all the money is going to go to the people who are investing in us and there's not going to be any sort of mish-mashing of different ideas because you've got Robert Kirkman sort of overseeing the project. I wouldn't say that this project is going to be coming out any time soon as they're looking for investors and we know how long it takes to make a game nowadays. You would probably even be thinking about next console generation as to when this might come out. But still, it's exciting. People love superhero games. Batman Arkham has just, you know, sort of dominated that space for a while but then we had Marvel's Spider-Man come in from Insomniac as well and there's also Wonder Woman from Monolith to look forward to. There's a lot of superhero games out there but there's always sort of a desire for more like some lesser known ones as well like Marvel's Midnight Suns which was very good even though not a lot of people played it. But still, you know, there's a lot of desire and especially considering Invincible's popularity I can't see this really going wrong because it sort of seems like a perfect mesh of ideas really but let me know what you think about an Invincible AAA game and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video."