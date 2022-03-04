GRTV News - Keanu Reeves is voicing Shadow the Hedgehog

In the coming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about quite an exciting development actually that took place recently. Well we finally know who's playing Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and that's what we're going to be talking about. It's a very big star joining the likes of I would say Idris Elba is the other really big one and I guess Jim Carrey as well. But yeah, a huge star is joining this upcoming film and it's quite a fitting one as well actually. So let's dive on in and see who is going to be playing, or voicing rather, Shadow the Hedgehog."
"Keanu Reeves plays Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Yet another major star has joined the popular movie franchise. So many people were surprised by how good the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was and with the sequel the filmmakers proved that success wasn't just down to luck. One thing that has contributed to the popularity is a great performance from stars such as Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden which has made it easy to attract big name actors like when it was announced that Idris Elba himself would be playing Knuckles. And now it seems that Paramount has made another big name recruitment as Keanu Reeves is reportedly ready to play the character of Shadow. Shadow will appear in the third movie which will premiere later this year but unfortunately that's all the details we have to offer at the moment. Considering that Paramount has Avengers inspired plans for the Sonic universe we can probably expect more big names in the cast lists in the future. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wrapped filming last month so it's fairly safe to assume there won't be any unforeseen delays with a planned premiere on December 20th. So yes, Shadow is going to be voiced by Keanu Reeves, he's going to be lending his talents to the role. Out of all the sort of characters in the Sonic universe, Shadow is probably the one that you look at that best fits Keanu Reeves both as a persona and also the way that he has that sort of rough voice to him. So it's quite exciting that he's taking on that role and again Shadow is a fan favourite character so it's going to be interesting to see how he's offered up on the big screen and with the backing of Keanu Reeves who does have quite a bit of experience voicing characters as well. We know Keanu Reeves mainly as a physical actor but he does do a fair amount of voice work, particularly like in Toy Story 4 where he played, I can't remember the name of the character, but the Stuntman. So he is used to these sort of roles. Again, as Jiro puts, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be premiering in cinemas this December on the 20th I believe so you can stay tuned for that. But there is, if you are looking forward to more Sonic the Hedgehog stuff, there is a Knuckles TV show premiering on Paramount Plus later this month on April the 26th I believe and I think if I'm right in saying they're not doing weekly episodes for this, I think they're just dropping all the episodes so yeah you can look forward to a big batch of Knuckles stuff landing all at once. But yeah, as we know more about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise stay tuned for the next GRTV News which will be from me tomorrow. See you all on the other side."