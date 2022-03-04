Sker Ritual - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
We're getting into the zombie survival FPS, which will soon leave behind its Early Access version and launch its official version and in which we'll have to survive while trying to explore, advance in the story and... little else, because our companion is overwhelmed in a glass of water and hasn't had time to do much else. Do you want to know how she did despite this? Well, take a look at our video!