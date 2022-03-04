English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Sker Ritual
HQ

Sker Ritual - Livestream Replay

We're getting into the zombie survival FPS, which will soon leave behind its Early Access version and launch its official version and in which we'll have to survive while trying to explore, advance in the story and... little else, because our companion is overwhelmed in a glass of water and hasn't had time to do much else. Do you want to know how she did despite this? Well, take a look at our video!

Livestream replays

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More