GRTV News - Fallout 76 sees massive resurgence of players

The game is reaping the rewards of the successful Prime Video series.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and well we're going to be talking about something we've been talking about pretty much the majority of last week really. Fallout. Not just, well Fallout in general I guess really in many ways because yes the Fallout live action TV series debuted on Prime Video a day ahead of the weekend really. I think it was Thursday. Thursday morning for us in Europe. But anyway it's come out and as we kind of expected it's led to a bit of a chain reaction to people returning to Fallout as a whole. We're seeing huger and massive numbers of people return to things like Fallout 4 and New Vegas and all these other games. We're seeing Bethesda support that by announcing when the next gen update for the game for Fallout 4 will be arriving. And on top of that we're seeing similar with Fallout 76. It's now reached a sort of like an all time player count on Steam and it's doing well on consoles as well."
"So yeah let's take a look at how well Fallout 76 is doing ever since the show debuted. Fallout 76 broke its own record for most concurrent players ever. The Fallout series on Amazon Prime has apparently made huge amounts of gamers want to try out life as a vault dweller in Appalachia. So late Friday GameRant reported that the Fallout games got a big boost on Steam after the almost unanimously acclaimed Amazon Prime series premiered. By then Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 has reached more concurrent players than they had in years and also climbed the list of the platform's most played titles. Impressive but it gets better. Late Sunday night a milestone via SteamDB few could have predicted was passed as Fallout 76 reached its highest number of concurrent players ever with I'm gonna say almost 40,000 vault dwellers roaming Appalachia. Certainly not bad for a game that was released almost six years ago and which was so badly criticised it was hard to see it ever recovering."
"However after hard work from Bethesda and lots of new content it's apparently very much appreciated and a completely different game than when it was first launched. Veteran analyst Matt Piscitella from NPD which measures US game sales also reveals on X that it's not just on Steam it's doing well because just before the weekend Fallout 76 was enjoyed by more Xbox players than it has been since 2022 and as in the case of Steam it can be suspected that it continued to grow on both Saturday and Sunday although there is no data verifying this yet. So yes Fallout 76 is doing incredibly well again. Well I say again better than it ever has on Steam. This isn't just because the TV show though. Fallout 76 has been in this sort of redemption arc in many ways for years and despite the fact that the show has driven a lot of people to the game it is a much better game and a much more complete experience than it ever has been thanks to the years and years of support that Bethesda has given it. So it's a bit of a multitude of reasons as to why Fallout 76 is doing as well as it is now. Sure the TV series being as good as it is driving all this attention and bringing people back to the Fallout franchise is a contributing factor but people would stick it around and play the game or even try the game if it wasn't a significantly more improved experience than it was when it launched all those years ago. But yes we'll keep tabs on this. I think that we'll see dwindling numbers now. You know it's the same thing. We've had Fallout show its debut. People have seen it. The hype has happened over this weekend. I think we'll see the numbers sort of steadily decrease over time as well but you never know. Maybe this is the spark that Fallout 76 needed to grow into something significant. Who knows. We'll stay tuned and we'll keep tabs on it. Otherwise it's all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV news but we'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned and yeah look forward to that. So thank you for watching and yeah see you on the next one. Take care everyone."